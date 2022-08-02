Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand's Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani

Surat Thani is where the fun begins! Surat Thani is a beautiful city in southern Thailand filled with hidden gems but is often overlooked by tourists for its preferred neighbours, Samui, Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. Little do people know that the city of Surat Thani has a lot to offer tourists looking for an adventure in nature and some of the most stunning views in Thailand.

Aside from adventure in nature, Thailand is also famous for shopping. Everybody who comes to Thailand loves shopping and experiencing the local markets with cheap thrills, with the go-to shopping venues for tourists in central Thailand in Bangkok. But, guess what? Surat Thani can compete with all these big cities on every front.

In this clip, Natty Warisa gives out the details of 3 hidden weekend markets in Surat Thani that primarily opens on Saturdays and Sundays.

These are the markets in Surata Thani you definitely shouldn’t miss out on:

1. Surat Thani Walking Street

2. San Chao Market

3. Bang Bai Mai Market

