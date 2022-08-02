Thailand
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
Surat Thani is where the fun begins! Surat Thani is a beautiful city in southern Thailand filled with hidden gems but is often overlooked by tourists for its preferred neighbours, Samui, Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. Little do people know that the city of Surat Thani has a lot to offer tourists looking for an adventure in nature and some of the most stunning views in Thailand.
Aside from adventure in nature, Thailand is also famous for shopping. Everybody who comes to Thailand loves shopping and experiencing the local markets with cheap thrills, with the go-to shopping venues for tourists in central Thailand in Bangkok. But, guess what? Surat Thani can compete with all these big cities on every front.
In this clip, Natty Warisa gives out the details of 3 hidden weekend markets in Surat Thani that primarily opens on Saturdays and Sundays.
These are the markets in Surata Thani you definitely shouldn’t miss out on:
1. Surat Thani Walking Street
2. San Chao Market
3. Bang Bai Mai Market
The video is sponsored by Thai Vietjet; click for its latest promotions here: th.vietjetair.com
#Suratthani #Thailand #ThaiMarkets #Hiddengem #ThaiVietJet #Travel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
UPDATE: Body of foreigner found dead in Phuket is US man
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities9 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Food Scene1 day ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests