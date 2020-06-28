Events
Online “Global Pride” marks 50th anniversary of gay pride movement
Half a century after the first Gay Pride march, the world’s LGBT community and its supporters took many of their events online yesterday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although some activists still took to the streets to mark the event, much of the movement’s focus was channelled into Global Pride, a 24 hour online event broadcast live online.
One of the biggest events in the Gay Pride calendar, London Pride, was a major victim of the new restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. Online events replaced it under the slogan: “Postponed, but still united.” Some events were broadcast on the giant screen in Piccadilly Square and London’s mayor tweeted his support, saying “We may be apart, but we are still united, as neighbours, as allies, and as one city.”
68 year old veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell, wearing a rainbow coloured mask, led a group of 12 fellow activists to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the London Gay Liberation Front.
“We are seeking to reclaim Pride as an event for LGBT and human rights.”
Police in Berlin estimated that around 3,500 people turned out to march, in temperatures of around 30°C. German foreign minister Heiko Maas tweeted a message of support to the Global Pride event…
“Be proud of yourself! No matter who you love, no matter where you live.”
In Vienna, some 200 cars and motorbikes decked with rainbow flags and inflatable unicorns paraded down the city’s famous Ringstrasse. Organisers say around 5,000 people turned out to watch the scaled-down event. The city’s Rainbow Parade, which usually attracts hundreds of thousands, was otherwise replaced by online events.
The online Global Pride event, running with the slogan “Exist, persist, resist,” got underway at 0500 GMT in London. Put together by the organisers of several of the major Gay Pride events around the world, it aimed to attract hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.
Former US president Barack Obama released a video message saluting the gay New Yorkers who rioted at the Stonewall Inn in 1969, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations, effectively launching the modern gay rights movement. The first Gay Pride march was held in 1970 in New York to mark the first anniversary the Stonewall riots.
“Because of the movement they sparked and the decades of work that followed, marriage equality became the law of the land five years ago and just this month the Supreme Court ruled that employers can no longer discriminate against LGBTQ workers.”
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden issued his own video, in which he referred to the recent Supreme Court ruling reaffirming the rights LGBT workers.
SOURCE: Barron’sKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Q&A with David Barrett on travel, tourism and MICE
Industry expert and respected marketeer David Barrett chatted with travel writer and media consultant Andrew J Wood on the recovery from the impact of Covid-19 on Thailand’s formidable travel and tourism industry.
AW. As Thailand starts to emerge from lockdown what do you believe are the most important points to consider to ensure success?
DB: As we begin to recover, we are presented with an opportunity to reset Thailand’s tourism model and build a better future. Thailand is set up for mass tourism and if we want to see sustainable growth and development we need better control and management of destinations and resources.
We need to be targetting quick-win markets from bubble source markets close to home as the first step. A focus on high yield tourists is the way to go, in tandem with wooing back mass tourism, whilst being mindful of the need to better manage the Kingdom’s resources, protecting the environment.
AW. When people start to think about travel again, what do you believe they are looking for in a post Covid-19 world?
DB: Biosecurity measures will be top of the list for first movers in international travel. Reassurances that their health and well-being are being taken care of. Hygiene and health measures may cause a little inconvenience compared to the free-spirited travel pre-Covid, but new measures need to be visible to reassure travellers, as safety is paramount. The first wave of travellers are most likely to take baby steps, travelling nationally this year, flying next year short haul within 4 hours and long haul hopefully will rebound in volume by 2022. If you’ve broken a leg and you’re on the mend, you don’t enter a marathon. The global tourism industry has been broken and is now in recovery, we need to take little steps close to home first.
AW. In a recent poll 75% of respondents said that the hotel industry in Thailand cannot thrive with only domestic tourism. Do you agree?
DB: We have to rely and survive on domestic tourism as this is the first market to travel. Thankfully the Royal Thai Government also sees the domestic sector as key to kickstarting the tourism economy and their stimulus package of 22.4 billion baht with subsidies and incentives to boost domestic tourism is a way to go. Tourism will continue to be a driver of growth for the Thai economy. Historically, international visitors have propelled the industry, but it is Thais’ desire to travel around Thailand that has seen the domestic tourism market grow.
If you take a look at one of the niche segments — ecotourism, more than 60% of small ecotourism operators in Thailand have websites and promotional collateral only in Thai. That says something about the past success and drive to build back domestic tourism as the first-move segment. Neglect domestic tourism at your peril.
AW. Your name is often linked with the MICE (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions) industry. With new social distancing guidelines in place for meetings in Thailand do you think the industry can bounce back in Thailand?
DB: MICE will return. However, if you cut through all the positive spin, the reality is that international MICE, that traditionally has been higher yield, will take much longer to rebound. Hopefully short haul MICE with Singapore as the regional corporate hub, feeding meetings to Thailand, will return by the third quarter of 2021. Long haul markets such as Europe and the high rolling incentives from the US, that we started to see growth pre-Covid, won’t be back en mass until the latter half of 2022. It’s a waiting game.
The challenge is for the DMCs (Destination Management Companies) who’ve banked their futures on these long haul markets. Do they have deep enough pockets to ride through this waiting game? Many of the small DMCs have turned to retail to tide them over, but are stressed about the timeline for the return of their business.
In terms of safe distancing at business events, the industry will adapt and as confidence in international travel resumes, I am sure some of the stringent hygiene and health guidelines will be relaxed. The desire to travel and meet people is in our DNA, and I am confident MICE will resume to pre-Covid levels, but it may take 3 to 5 years.
AW. The Thai PM is keen to engage with industry experts. What Travel and Tourism advice would you give him?
DB: Please introduce cooperation between the Ministry of Interior, who issues hotel licenses, and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports. The two ministries need to communicate and cooperate for control of Thailand’s tourism development. And ideally bring the Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment into the conversation too. We need better control and planning of tourism resources.
AW. There is much talk about resetting the industry. What do you think our priorities should be?
DB: To reset the industry:
- Carefully introduce bilateral government agreements on travel, so we can open up key source markets, though elimination of entry restrictions.
- A long-term master plan for Thai tourism that is sustainable for the environment and stakeholders A plan that everyone buys into, even if there are controls that may impact business operations.
- Continue the great work of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in promoting Thailand as the jewel in Asia.
And please can we have a new campaign and drop “Amazing,” which has run its course.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Partial solar eclipse today, starts just after 1pm
A partial solar eclipse will be visible this afternoon, if your local weather allows. Bu in some other parts of Asia and Africa, residents will be treated to a spectacular total eclipse. If you miss this phenomenon today, the next solar eclipse, a total eclipse, on view in the Thai skies will be on April 20, 2023.
For Bangkokians, the moon will begin to move in front of the sun just after 1pm, with maximum coverage reaching 40% at 2.48pm. The eclipse will end just after 4pm. The further north you are in the country, the greater the coverage of the moon as it passes in front of the sun.
It’s likely you wouldn’t even notice it if you weren’t aware of the event as your eyes would get used to the slight drop in light during the slow process as the moon moves in front of the sun. (Flat-earthers will need to figure out their own explanation for the routine natural phenomenon.)
These details will vary depending on where in the country you are, but you can check the exact timing for your region HERE.
It goes without saying (but we will, anyway) that looking directly at the sun can be extremely dangerous, potentially causing permanent eye damage. To view the partial eclipse safely, you should use protective eyewear and binoculars or a telescope. You can also make your own pinhole projector by following these instructions.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Countdown! Thailand’s first satellite launch planned for Friday
Thailand’s air force will launch its first satellite this Friday, following months of delay. Dubbed Napa-1, it’s scheduled to be launched using an Ariane Vega rocket from a staging area in French Guyana in South America, according to a Royal Thai Air Force source. The launch was postponed 3 times, in September and December last year due to technical issues, then again in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to the spokesman, the satellite will will be launched into low earth orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometres. It will primarily be used to observe Thai air space for defence and national security purposes, but also to detect hotspots to prevent bushfires, and observe water resources to predict and combat floods or drought. The source says Napa-1’s cameras will play a pivotal role in the RTAF’s defence system, strengthening national security and preventing threats.
The air force bought the satellite from Innovative Solutions in Space, a small satellite manufacturer based in the Netherlands. It’s a CubeSat 6U model and will begin operation when it finally goes into orbit, and will work in tandem with the Napa-2 satellite, scheduled for launch in July.
Its cost has not been revealed but the chief of RTAF’s Space Operation Centre said earlier it cost “less than 100 million baht.” SPOC was set up in August to enhance the RTAF’s capacity in space.
Its main function is air surveillance and space inspection. It can also help in public disaster relief efforts, provide information on hot spots in forests, to help in forest fire prevention and fighting, as well as in the management floods and drought.
The launch will be televised live on the Arianespace YouTube channel on Friday at 8:30am Thai time.
In Isaan each year budding Thai rocketeers try their luck with the Bun Bang Fai festivals around the region. Here’s one successful launch AND retrieval mission. The festivals are meant to celebrate…. oh we really have no idea. But they drink a lot and play loud music.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Online “Global Pride” marks 50th anniversary of gay pride movement
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
Pattaya condo destroyed by blaze – VIDEO
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
NASA reveal 10 year time-lapse of the sun – VIDEO
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar
Pattaya motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan
Unilever, Honda and Coca-cola boycott Facebook
PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit
Animal sedative found in runner’s water bottle
‘Family Guy’ white actors will no longer voice non-white roles
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Business4 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- Business3 days ago
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
- Business2 days ago
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO