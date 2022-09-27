Connect with us

Meatfest will host meat cooking and eating contests in Pattaya

PHOTO: Meatfest will celebrate meat on October 29 and 30. (via Meatfest Facebook)

Perhaps in response to the Phuket Vegetarian Festival getting underway this week, Pattaya has announced a different type of festival: Meatfest. The barbeque event is scheduled to take place on October 29 and 30. It is being billed as the first BBQ and music festival in Thailand.

Jaybees Bar in Jomtien, in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province, is hosting the two-day carnivorous event. Doors will open each day at 1pm and will run until evening. Afternoons will host meat-eating competitions each day. Then, in the early evening, a variety of live music performances will entertain Meatfest attendees.

On Saturday the Power Jam Band will play in the early evening, followed by the Paul Jackson Band. The House Shakers Blues Band and another live musical act that has not yet been announced will perform live music for Meatefest on Sunday evening.

But the very vegan-unfriendly event will primarily focus on consuming massive amounts of all kinds of meat. Meatfest will host up to 36 booths that will serve as food stalls and vendor areas for people to gorge on all things meat. Interested vendors can sign up on their Facebook page. There is even a VIP section by the meat judging table.

On Saturday Meatfest will hold a BBQ competition for the best beef cheek and chicken thighs. Sunday will be baby back ribs and a rack of lamb. Eight teams will compete using their own barbeques or the ones provided. They will try to out-grill each other to make the most delicious meat.

Not a pro chef but love to eat meat? Meatfest will have eating competitions as well each day. On Saturday the festival will kick off with a gut buster sausage eating competition. Then in the afternoon, the first of three rounds of a chilli wing eating contest will start. Sunday will host the semi-finals and then finals of the chilli wing eating competition.

An awards ceremony in the late afternoon on Sunday will declare winners for all the competitions, though prizes have yet to be announced. But at Meatfest, for those who love to eat meat, everyone is a winner.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

