Connect with us

Crime

Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand

Published

 on 

A Russian couple in Koh Samui in southern Thailand claims that a gang of six foreign men – including Russians, Kazakhs and a German – extorted them of cryptocurrency worth US$50,000, or 1.89 million baht.

On Sunday, 31 year old Evgeny Abdullin and his wife Ekaterina Abdullin filed a complaint at Koh Samui Police Station. The couple said that six foreign men forced them into transferring their digital currency on September 15.

Evgeny said he was sitting in a coffee shop in Koh Samui when six foreign men came into the cafe and encircled him. Evgeny said that a German man named Salman Almaty told said that he had met him and Ekaterina once before in Russia.

Then, Salman demanded that Evgeny transfer him US$3 million (112 million baht) in cryptocurrency, Evgeny told police. However, the couple only had US$58,000 worth.

Evgeny said he was scared the men would hurt him, so he transferred the gang US$50,000 worth of digital money. He said that Salman wrote down his phone number and said he would be back to collect more.

CCTV footage pictures the men leaving the cafe. Five of them get into a black van and one rides away on a red Honda Click motorbike.

The next day, September 15, Evgeny said he went out to eat when he noticed he was being followed, so he returned home.

On September 18, Evgeny said he got a call via Telegram requesting more cryptocurrency to be transferred via Bybit. However, the couple didn’t have anything left. So, they pondered what to do for a few days and then decided to file a police complaint.

The police’s initial investigation used the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Police say the foreign men include two Russians, two Kazaks, one German, and one foreign man of unknown nationality. The Honda Click was found to be a rental from Pattaya.

Police say that their investigation so far reveals that Salman, the German, flew out of Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 18. One of the Kazakh men flew out of Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 20, long before Evgeny filed the police complaint, said police.

The remaining four perpetrators have probably already fled Koh Samui, said police.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Technology36 mins ago

Line Man Wongnai now Thailand’s largest tech startup
Thailand1 hour ago

Customer buys brand new Honda PCX motorbike with coins in eastern Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Drug chase ends in flipped car, 6 million spilled Yaba pills
Sponsored8 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Thailand2 hours ago

169 Thai police officers dismissed for serious violations
World2 hours ago

Edward Snowden received Russian citizenship
Thailand3 hours ago

American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand legalises abortion up to 20 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Crime4 hours ago

China backs Philippines online gambling crackdown
Crime4 hours ago

Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Events6 hours ago

Meatfest will host meat cooking and eating contests in Pattaya
Thailand6 hours ago

Shopee Thailand to lay off about 10% of employees
Thailand6 hours ago

VIDEO: Colossal crocodile stomps through road in eastern Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Dogs abandoned by foreigner in Chiang Mai are adopted
Events7 hours ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway, avoid firecrackers
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending