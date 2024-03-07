ICONSIAM establishes “ICONSIAM ART & CULTURE ” as premier global art hub

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM continues to enhance its strength by elevating Thai art and culture onto the global stage. Through the creation of “ICONSIAM ART & CULTURE,” the establishment actively promotes the creations of both Thai and international artists, while also fostering top-tier artistic and cultural experiences that art enthusiasts worldwide must visit. Providing a dedicated space for all to immerse in the offerings of Thai and international artists daily, ICONSIAM reinforces the vision of “The Best of Thailand meets The Best of the World.” Teaming up with partner organizations, ICONSIAM unveils an exquisite collection of rare and exclusive artworks, promising unparalleled experiences that will exceed customers’ expectations throughout 2024.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, revealed that ICONSIAM stands as a premier global landmark along the Chao Phraya River. Meticulously crafted, it seamlessly blends the essence of Thai heritage with modern elegance, along with curating the finest offerings from around the world into one place, to showcase Thailand’s cultural richness onto the global stage. At the heart of ICONSIAM lies a commitment to ‘Embracing the Power of Thainess’ in every aspect, which is evident through the storytelling of various aspects of Thai culture both in the interior and exterior design meticulously crafted by visionary designers, incorporating modernity seamlessly. This also includes collaboration with national and international artists, as well as local artists, to exhibit masterpiece artworks throughout the building, making ICONSIAM stand out and distinguish itself from conventional shopping centres, earning recognition as a global destination that tourists want to visit.

Supoj stated…

“To further reinforce the vision, ICONSIAM is dedicated to elevating Thai art and culture onto the global stage. We are ready to collaborate with all sectors to support the works of Thai artists and showcase world-class cultural artworks for the Thai people to appreciate, offering them exclusive and enriching experiences. Recently, we have designated a space called ‘ICONSIAM ART & CULTURE,’ serving as a destination where everyone can access artworks by both Thai and international artists daily at ICONSIAM. This effort reinforces the core concept of ‘The Best of Thailand meets The Best of the World.”’ aligning closely with the government’s Soft Power policy, which drives the creative economy, creates social value, and promotes Thai wisdom and culture to be recognized globally.”

Supoj further highlighted that in the beginning of 2024, ICONSIAM has received honours from numerous partner organizations, including government and private entities both domestically and internationally. These collaborations signify a collective effort to provide exceptional art experiences for both Thai and foreigners throughout the year. Some of our esteemed partners include the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture; the Faculty of Painting and Graphic Arts Alumni Association of Silpakorn University, Live Impact Events, Thai Craft Studio Hype Cartel Company Limited, Ask Me Company Limited, ARTVENTURE, MANGO ART, Bangkok Art Auction, alongside educational institutions such as Poh-Chang Academy of Arts and Silpakorn University. Additionally, ICONSIAM is well-regarded by esteemed artists of the nation, including Professor Emeritus Preecha Thaothong, Professor Thavorn Ko-udomvit, Assistant Professor Sittichai Pratchayaratikun, as well as numerous emerging artists from both Thailand and overseas.

Collaborating with the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture to establish a space to elevate Thai artworks to the global stage

Kesorn Kumnerdpeach, Deputy Director-General office of Contemporary Art & Culture, stated that the driving concept behind cultural initiatives aligns with the government’s policy and the Minister of Culture’s focus on transforming the role of the Ministry of Culture into a semi-economic and social ministry. This is achieved by leveraging the economy of culture to generate income, enhance value, and develop society. The aim is to elevate the role of arts and culture in revitalizing the Thai economy and society. The Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, as a department under the Ministry of Culture, is tasked with promoting, supporting, and disseminating contemporary art as part of developing the Thai people’s innovative and creative thinking, enabling them to adapt in life and create sustainable careers.

This year, the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, in collaboration with ICONSIAM, is gearing up to organize the 9th Bangkok Art Festival 2024. The festival is scheduled to take place from March 6 to 10, 2024, at River Park, ICONSIAM. This project serves as a significant initiative, offering opportunities for children, the youth, and the general public to engage with contemporary art. It also facilitates collaboration among artists from diverse fields, fostering a sense of community and generating momentum for the expansion and promotion of Thai identity and Thainess. Furthermore, it intends to propel the development of artworks to ASEAN and international stages. Therefore, the project stands as a truly beneficial endeavour for society, youth, artists, and the public at large. It aligns with the strategic vision of the Ministry of Culture, fosters the development of creativity, and expands into business ventures, thereby generating income from contemporary art and cultural products. It is an effective way of harnessing the cultural dimension to drive revenue, particularly in conjunction with tourism.

Furthermore, ICONSIAM has partnered with the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture to organize the largest annual art festival, the ‘Winter Art Fair Festival‘, scheduled for November 2024. This event will showcase diverse forms of art from numerous artists, offering art enthusiasts the opportunity to engage in exchanges and collect artworks from their favourite artists. The event will take place along the Chao Phraya River, at River Park, ICONSIAM.

Teaming up with Live Impact Events to introduce a world-class art phenomenon to the Thai community

Devin Ma, Co-founder of Live Impact Events, revealed that Live Impact Events is gearing up to present world-class exhibitions for the Thai audience once more. Among them is the groundbreaking immersive digital art exhibition ‘Da Vinci Alive BKK’, marking its debut in Asia. This exhibition showcases the works of Leonardo da Vinci, a master of multidisciplinary sciences and an Italian genius known for his roles as an artist, sculptor, musician, scientist, inventor, mathematician, engineer, and architect, demonstrating unparalleled abilities. His brilliance continues to inspire artists, scientists, and countless individuals worldwide. The world-class exhibition ‘Da Vinci Alive BKK’ will be open for viewing from March 15 to July 31 at the Attraction Hall on the 6th floor.

“Over the past year, Grande Experiences, Live Impact Events, and ICONSIAM collaborated to bring world-class exhibitions such as ‘Van Gogh Alive Bangkok’ and ‘Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok’ to ICONSIAM, offering Thais and foreign tourists a world-class experience. The success was remarkable, with over 200,000 Thai and foreign tourists visiting the exhibitions throughout the exhibition period. This initiative is seen as a significant driver for the tourism industry, drawing visitors from around the world to experience the exhibitions while exploring ICONSIAM simultaneously.”

Promoting and sustaining Ten Essential Traditional Craftsmanship by partnering with Thai Craft Studio

Natthanita Kanjanachaipiwat, Business owner of Thai Craft Studio, said that Thai handicrafts, or Ten Essential Traditional Craftsmanship, are intricate works crafted by the skillful hands of Thai artisans. The process involves various intricate steps such as pattern design, moulding, carving, and gilding, all of which require expertise in their respective fields to create ancient Thai masterpieces. These crafts hold immense value, embodying the wisdom passed down through generations of Thai craftsmen. By showcasing them in a contemporary Thai style, these traditions are preserved and passed on to future generations.

Thai Craft Studio proudly presents its newest exhibition: “Continuing the Legacy: The Year of the Dragon in Two Lands,” seamlessly bridging the rich tapestries of Thai and Chinese cultures. This captivating showcase intertwines tales of belief and faith within Buddhist art, evoking a mesmerizing blend of charm and potency. Celebrating the dawn of Era 9—a time heralding energy, prosperity, and virtue—this exhibition is now enchanting visitors at Arts Way, M floor.

In April, Thai Craft Studio is set to unveil yet another exquisite collection of Thai handicrafts titled “The Creation of Art: Expressing Faith, Culture, and Creativity.” This exhibition will showcase rare items of sculptures depicting Buddha and various deities, reflecting the essence of Thai beliefs and culture. Open for viewing from April 1 to 30, the exhibition will undergo continuous updates thereafter, ensuring a dynamic experience for all visitors. Explore these masterpieces up close at Arts Way, M floor.

“ICONSIAM stands as a prominent landmark drawing various Thai and international tourists daily. This presents an auspicious occasion to showcase Thai handicrafts, exemplifying the nation’s Ten Essential Traditional Craftsmanship, bringing them closer to the hearts of people. Beyond shopping, ICONSIAM is transforming art into an integral part of the everyday lives of all who visit.”

Experiencing the fusion of art and entertainment, and immerse yourself in an unforgettable art encounter with Hype Cartel

Anand Sondhi, CEO of Hypecartel, expressed that the goal behind organizing the ‘Art Scape’ event is to offer a fresh perspective on the art world and make it more accessible for everyone by integrating art exhibition spaces with entertainment, including culinary delights and musical art, all in one place.

“At the ‘Art Scape’ event, we’ve curated a diverse array of artworks, ranging from paintings and sculptures to collectable toys, prints, and NFT online pieces created by esteemed artists, both Thai and international. Additionally, emerging artists from the new generation showcase their talents in rotating exhibitions each month. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, the exhibition will be held from today until April 30, 2024, at Napalai Terrace, located on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM.”

“Art Scape is founded on the principle of making art an integral part of everyone’s lifestyle. Personally, I strongly believe that art has the power to inspire and foster positive energy within people. Beyond showcasing the works of esteemed artists, Art Scape offers a diverse range of entertainment options, including delectable food, refreshing drinks, and captivating music, ensuring there’s something to suit every lifestyle.”

Collaborating with the Faculty of Painting and Graphic Arts Alumni Association at Silpakorn University to support creative artists and promote their work onto the global stage

Tharatip Nutteesri, President of the Alumni of the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture and Graphic Arts, Silpakorn University Association, proudly announced that in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture, and Graphic Arts and Silpakorn University, an unprecedented event titled the ‘Across the Centuries Art Exhibition 2024’ has been organized. This exhibition marks the debut showcase of works by over 80 of Thailand’s most talented alumni. The exhibition is structured into three distinct generations, spanning from the 20th century to the 21st century. These curated works are from esteemed “grandmasters,” whose long-standing dedication to the art form has yielded many masterpieces. Additionally, the showcase includes pieces from the “middle generation,” comprising artists who have achieved notable success along their artistic journey. Finally, the exhibition highlights the emergence of young artists in the 21st century, whose boundless creativity knows no limits.

“This event is regarded as a festival-level celebration, showcasing the exceptionality and values of contemporary art through diverse approaches. It encompasses social contexts, styles, content, artworks, and artists from numerous eras and generations crossing the century. The ‘Across the Centuries Art Exhibition 2024’ marks its initial presence at ICONSIAM, offering a rare opportunity for visitors to witness the works of artists spanning generations, from grandmasters to emerging talents. This unprecedented showcase promises to captivate audiences with its unconventional artistic expressions. The exhibition will be open for viewing from March 1 to 31, 2024, at ICONLUXE Pop Up Space, located on the 1st floor of ICONSIAM.”

Supoj concluded…

“ICONSIAM has forged partnerships with numerous collaborators to ensure a continuous array of art exhibitions for all to enjoy. Currently, visitors can experience the ‘Tokidoki ICONIC Bangkok Experience’ exhibition, showcasing the imaginative works of Simone Legno, presented by AskMe Company Limited. This exhibition is available for viewing at ICONSIAM Art & Culture Space on the 8th floor until March 31.”

Furthermore, ICONSIAM has partnered with ARTVENTURE to present the ‘CARVENTURE’ exhibition. This unique event marks the first-ever showcase of classic cars paired with adorable art toy characters created by renowned Thai artists who have global followers. Visitors can expect to see captivating pairings such as Dailey with the 1967 CADILLAC or WORLD BOY with the 1952 CADILLAC. This exhibition offers everyone the opportunity to admire and collect these works of art. The event will take place from March 19 to 24 at River Park.

Meanwhile, ICONSIAM has forged collaborations with esteemed national artists and emerging talents, presenting a diverse array of artworks. Renowned artists like Assistant Professor Sittichai Pratchayaratikun share the spotlight with emerging talents such as Peachful, Kiwtum, Nutped, Toddyinthemood, and Plulalin. Additionally, works from students of the Poh-Chang Academy of Arts and the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture, and Graphic Arts at Silpakorn University will soon be unveiled.

Everyone is cordially invited to come and immerse themselves in the captivating world of art at ICONSIAM. Doors are open to all, offering a special opportunity to experience mesmerizing works of art across various areas throughout the year. For more information, you can contact 1338 or visit the Facebook page: ICONSIAM

