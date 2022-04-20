Hua Hin Jazz Festival returns next month

Sunshine and the sound of saxophones is expected to draw tourists to Hua Hin next month for the return of the city’s annual jazz festival. The International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 will take place on May 9 at the True Arena, a two to three hour drive south of Bangkok. The festival will feature a 90-minute performance from Jazz musician Kenny G, marking his debut in Thailand.

Hua Hin’s annual Jazz festival, which is finally back after a three year Covid-19 hiatus, is known for being one of Thailand’s most family-friendly music events.

Grammy award-winning artist Kenny G will headline the festival. The lineup also includes jazz fusion artist DRAGONFLY, Thai jazz singer Varitda Bhirombhakdi, Melodic Corner, Mellow Motif and blues artist Yamin & The SOS.

Tickets are on sale now and prices range from 2,000 – 5,000 depending on the package. Tickets can be bought here through the Thai Ticket Major website.

The event has a lower capacity than usual year due to Covid-19 restrictions with a maximum of 3,500 people. Attendees must be fully vaccinated – at least two doses – or show proof of a negative antigen test result issued within 72 hours of the festival.

Hua Hin Jazz Festival began in 2001 and has traditionally featured both established musicians and new local talents. The Tourism Authority of Thailand and event sponsor Singha Corporation are confident that the beachfront event, with its celebrated music and food, will draw holidaymakers to Hua Hin next month.

