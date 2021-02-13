12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home | The Thaiger

A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.

Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.

“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”

According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

