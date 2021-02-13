12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.
Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.
“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
The normally vibrant tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-ignite domestic tourism, now that the Covid-19 resurgence appears to be on the decline. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following the first wave of the virus, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 staged a comeback in December. Now, the Bangkok Post reports that both holiday spots are hoping to lure the tourists back once more.
Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, from the Association of Chonburi Attractions, says the promotion is only open to guests from outside the province. Further information (in Thai) can be found HERE.
Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”, aimed at reviving tourism on the southern island. Phaithun Silapawisut from Phuket’s provincial administration organisation has called on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.
Governor Narong Wunsiew says that the natural beauty of the island means it doesn’t have to invest much to lure people back, adding that a new promotional video will highlight Phuket’s main attractions. He says the damage done to the tourism sector by the pandemic means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Police raided a bar in Chon Buri and arrested 28 people for allegedly violating disease control measures. The bar was open past 11pm, the closing time for entertainment venues under emergency control measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Police raided the bar around 1am after a call from a local resident.
Along with the bar owner, 8 employees and 19 customers were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree. Police warn that they will do more raids and venue inspections in the future, adding that the closing time order will be strictly enforced, especially during the Chinese New Year on Friday.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Chon Buri dog shelter has 40% drop in donations during pandemic
A shelter for stray dogs in Chon Buri not only nurses injured and sick street dogs back to health, it also provides more than 2 dozen dogs with special wheelchairs. Every day the dogs are taken for a walk along a dirt path. With the wheels serving as their hind legs, the dogs can freely walk along a dirt path. They can even run so fast that some of the humans can’t catch up.
But with Thailand now in an economic downturn due to the pandemic and far less tourists in Chon Buri, the shelter, which is run by The Man That Rescues Dogs foundation, has had a 40% drop in donations. The number of visitors has also sharply declined. The shelter’s sponsorship coordinator Christopher Chidichimo says both donations and visitors are very important for maintaining the shelter.
“The donations are very important, and the volunteers and visitors are equally important, because they come and spread our message.”
The foundation The Man That Rescues Dogs was started by Swedish entrepreneur Michael J. Baines who moved to Chon Buri in 2002. After seeing many dogs on the streets in Chon Buri in poor conditions, Michael decided to start caring for them.
The shelter now spends more than $1,300 USD per day to care for more than 600 dogs and then to feed another 350 dogs that live on the streets. Since the pandemic, the shelter has been short on funds and was forced to cut its monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays.
The future is uncertain. For now, the shelter is still looking after paralysed and disabled dogs, providing them with wheelchairs and physiotherapy sessions.
To donate or adopt a dog, go to https://tmtrd.org.
SOURCE: Reuters
James R
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:02 am
I ran over a massive snake once near Ranong South Thailand, I could not avoid it, so it was killed.
A pickup truck behind me stopped, a man got out and took the snake and put it in the back.
I asked the Thai person I was with what was happening and she said, “it will feed a few people for a day or two”
Toby Andrews
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:43 am
There will be more eating snakes in the months to come. Times are hard.
That cockerel in the background will be happy the snake is caught.