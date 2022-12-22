Connect with us

Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change

Government spokesperson Trisulee Traisoranakul, photo by Thai Post.

Thailand has created a new department to tackle climate change. The new department, named the Department of Climate Change and Environment, aims to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. 

The new department is responsible for proposing and developing strategies, plans, and programmes on climate change and greenhouse gas reduction as agreed at the COP26 meeting.

The ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is overseeing the new climate change department. Other departments involved include the Office of the Secretary, the Strategic and International Cooperation Division, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Division, and others.

The department’s staff include 219 civil servants, 309 government employees, and 19 permanent employees, The Pattaya News reported.

Government spokesperson Trisulee Traisoranaku The department’s mission is to “enable Thailand to achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.”

Last month, Thailand appeared to be making efforts to fight climate change ahead of the COP27 meeting. Thailand boasts the world’s largest floating solar farm, which sits on top of the Sirindhorn Dam in northeastern Thailand.

With over 144,000 solar panels, it is the size of 70 football fields. The plant generates electricity from sunlight during the day and hydropower at night.

The farm cut greenhouse gas emissions by 47,000 tons since it went into operation last year. Thailand has vowed to be carbon neutral by 2050 but 70% of its power still comes from fossil fuels.

Head of Sirindhorn Dam Hydro-Solar Project Chanin Saleechanta is particularly proud of the farm. Chanin said…

“We generate 60 million kilowatt hours from the project. We are making the best use of resources. That is why we build a solar farm on water instead of on land.

“The materials used in this project are environmentally friendly. The mooring system is made of high-density polyethene, which is resistant to UV light degradation. It can last longer than 25 years.”

Thailand is planning 15 more floating solar farms but they will provide less than 10% of the energy it needs.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

