Connect with us

Environment

Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice

Published

 on 

Thailand is one of the world’s largest rice exporters, but unpredictable weather conditions such as severe drought and heavy floods have driven Thai scientists to develop flood-resistant rice.

Researchers are working on a new strain of rice that can survive floods and resist pests, and perhaps someday even taste better than Cambodian rice.

The team of Thai scientists developing flood-resistant rice is led by Theerayut Tuchinda. He said…

“The new strain named Hom Le Noi can withstand floods,  and is non-photoperiod sensitive, which allows it to grow in all climates.”

Theerayut added that Hom Le Noi can resist bacterial leaf blight, a disease that turns leaves yellow, and the brown planthopper, an invasive species.

Thailand produces some of the world’s most highly regarded varieties of rice, but not quite highly regarded enough for many tastes.

Its Hom Mali, or jasmine fragrant rice, has won awards for the world’s best rice several times though suffered a catastrophic failure this year, and the kingdom’s grade B white rice is used by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization as the benchmark for global rice prices.

As climate change causes more extreme weather, including floods, the race is on to develop new varieties of crops. Their success will be essential to maintaining food security and preventing shortages, famine and starvation, which could also lead to migration and civil strife.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Smithydog
2022-11-20 16:55
Interesting to see the results. Our own rice fields this year have suffered a bit due to the sheer level of rainfall making it hard to control the water levels. Something that can reduce the risk of water exposure and…

Follow Thaiger by email:

World36 mins ago

Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Transport57 mins ago

Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Tourism1 hour ago

Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Sponsored2 days ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Entertainment2 hours ago

Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
Thailand2 hours ago

3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Environment5 hours ago

Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World5 hours ago

Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Drugs6 hours ago

Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
Politics6 hours ago

APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Thailand7 hours ago

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
World7 hours ago

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis News1 day ago

Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Environment1 day ago

Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
Politics1 day ago

APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
Pattaya1 day ago

World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending