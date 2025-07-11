Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

Beijing touts big-ticket links from Bangkok to Belgrade despite critics' creeping influence fear

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
101 2 minutes read
Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

China is hitting top speed with its global bullet train rail ambitions and Thailand is firmly on track to play a key part.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing vowed this week to ramp up international high-speed rail links as part of Beijing’s sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promising “hard connectivity” through mega-projects and “soft connectivity” via shared standards and rules.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail in Beijing, Zhang revealed China’s ambitions.

“China is committed to implementing both major projects and smaller, people-centred initiatives that deliver tangible benefits.

“In carrying out high-speed rail projects abroad, we will enhance support for infrastructure and skills training to better benefit people in all countries.”

The sweeping plan includes key routes such as the long-delayed China-Thailand line, the Hungary-Serbia rail in Europe, and the newly launched China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan corridor, each seen as a flagship of China’s global rail expansion.

Zhang pledged continued investment in overseas ventures and said China would “strengthen alignment” of development plans with partner nations, offering everything from track design to operational know-how.

Related Articles

Thailand’s high-speed line connecting Bangkok to Nong Khai, a key plank of the wider Pan-Asia railway linking China to Southeast Asia, was approved earlier this year but won’t be up and running until 2030. That’s nearly a decade behind schedule following years of financial haggling, construction setbacks, and Covid-era disruption.

The Hungary-Serbia line, hailed as China’s first bullet-train project in Europe, aims to connect Belgrade with Budapest, Bangkok Post reported. While parts of the Serbian section are already running, the full route is slated for completion in 2026. But not everyone’s onboard: the EU has raised concerns about transparency and Beijing’s growing foothold in Eastern Europe.

After years on the drawing board, construction finally began this year on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which promises to slash journey times and transform trade between East and West.

“The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is such a solution,” said Kyrgyz Deputy PM Bakyt Torobayev. “It will reshape the trade landscape.”

Rail deal steams ahead: China's bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) | News by Thaiger
Graphic courtesy of China-Global South Project

At 304 kilometre, the route will become the shortest land link between China and European markets, a potential game-changer for cargo moving west.

According to state rail giant China Railway, the country’s high-speed network had hit a staggering 48,000km by the end of 2024, more than 70% of the world’s total. China has now partnered with over 40 countries in planning, building and running high-speed lines, including standout routes in Laos and Indonesia.

Critics argue these projects give Beijing outsized leverage in regions where economic dependence is growing, but China insists it’s offering opportunity, not domination.

Either way, the high-speed race is far from over and Thailand, for better or worse, is strapped in for the ride.

Latest Thailand News
US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain Business News

US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain

13 seconds ago
Rail deal steams ahead: China&#8217;s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) Transport News

Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

15 minutes ago
Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et Thailand News

Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et

27 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation Bangkok News

Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation

39 minutes ago
Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus Thailand News

Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

49 minutes ago
Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand Thailand News

Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

60 minutes ago
Throttle warning: Thailand&#8217;s motorcycle market may hit the brakes Business News

Throttle warning: Thailand’s motorcycle market may hit the brakes

1 hour ago
Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht Thailand News

Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht

1 hour ago
Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured Pattaya News

Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured

2 hours ago
Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples Phuket News

Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples

2 hours ago
Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage Thailand News

Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash Bangkok News

Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash

3 hours ago
Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue Thailand News

Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue

3 hours ago
Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak Thailand News

Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak

3 hours ago
Half-Half travel scheme rebooted: Snag your subsidies fast Thailand News

Half-Half travel scheme rebooted: Snag your subsidies fast

3 hours ago
Off his rod: Drugged-up thug batters dad with iron bar Pattaya News

Off his rod: Drugged-up thug batters dad with iron bar

3 hours ago
Wild elephants forage for food, wreak havoc in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Wild elephants forage for food, wreak havoc in Prachin Buri

5 hours ago
Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket Phuket News

Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket

5 hours ago
Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom Thailand News

Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom

5 hours ago
Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan Koh Samui News

Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan

5 hours ago
American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording Pattaya News

American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording

6 hours ago
Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 Events

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

6 hours ago
Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video) Phuket News

Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video)

6 hours ago
US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy Thailand News

US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy

6 hours ago
Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out Thailand News

Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out

6 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism NewsTransport News
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
101 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x