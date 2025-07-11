Thai mother fatally struck by son’s car while making merit

Son says he accidentally stepped on accelerator while approaching mother

Petch Petpailin

5 minutes ago

Last Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
71 1 minute read
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man fatally struck his mother with his car in the Isaan province of Udon Thani, claiming he accidentally stepped on the accelerator while she was waiting to offer food to monks.

Officers from Nonsung Police Station were alerted to the fatal accident on this morning, July 11, and arrived at the scene with rescuers from the Udon Sawang Maeta Dham Foundation. The incident occurred on Ban Tard–Suksomboon Road in the Mueang Udon Thani district.

The 75 year old woman, Pathum, was found dead by the roadside, while her 47 year old son, Nawee, was seen sobbing uncontrollably nearby, repeatedly blaming himself for her death. His minivan also crashed into a tree.

Pathum’s daughter, 65 year old Phon, told police that the family, originally from Samut Prakan province near Bangkok, travelled to Udon Thani for a family trip during the long Buddhist holiday.

That morning, Pathum expressed a desire to make merit at Wat Pa Ban Tard Temple. Due to the large number of visitors, they were unable to find parking near the temple.

Thai man accidentally crashes and kills his mother
Photo via MGR Online

Nawee drove away from the temple to drop off Phon and their mother by the roadside, where they planned to wait for monks walking past to collect alms.

After dropping them off, Nawee drove away briefly to make a U-turn and return. However, as he approached the spot where his mother was waiting, he allegedly accelerated by mistake, crashing into her. Phon, who had been standing nearby, managed to avoid the impact.

Related Articles
Thai man claims speeding up car in accident leading to mother's death
Photo via MGR Online

In a tearful interview with the media, Nawee said he had wanted to bring his mother on a joyful holiday, but instead was bringing her lifeless body back home.

Although the family does not intend to pursue legal action, police are proceeding with charges. Nawee was charged with reckless driving causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, under Section 201 of the Thai Criminal Law.

