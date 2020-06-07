Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east | The Thaiger

Environment
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Thailand’s worst drought in 40 years is officially over, as Thailand’s Meteorological Department today predicted continuous rains for the entire country with flash floods possible in the East and South. A low pressure cell is covering Myanmar’s Bay of Martaban while the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and Thailand is growing stronger.
The department predicts continuous rain over Thailand and isolated heavy rain in the East and the South (west coast).
“People in these areas should beware of rain storms that may include flash floods. Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen from tomorrow to Wednesday, with waves about 2 metres high and higher during thundershowers. All ships in the Andaman Sea from Phuket northward should proceed with extreme caution and avoid thundershowers.”
Cloudy skies are forecast for Bangkok with scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature will be around 26-27°C and maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
From today through Friday the low pressure cell covering the Gulf of Martaban will intensify and move to the upper Bay of Bengal.
People in volatile areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods throughout the period. During June 7-11, all ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing into thundershowers.
Here is the forecast for the next 24 hours:
North
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai,
Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 35-38°C. Southwesterly winds of 10-30 kph.
Northeast
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani,
Nong Khai, Ubon ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen. Lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 kph.
Central Region
Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers, mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi,
Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 35-38 °C. Southwesterly winds of 10-30 kph.
East
Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-27°C, highs of 28-36°C. Southwesterly winds of 15-35 kph. Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in thundershower areas.
South (East Coast)
Very cloudy with scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds of 15-30 kph.Wave height about 1 metre and about 2 metres in thundershower areas.
South (West Coast)
Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-32°C. From Phuket northward, southwesterly winds of 20-35 kph. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower areas. From Krabi southward, southwesterly winds of 15-35 kph. Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Bangkok
Cloudy with scattered thundershower and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 25-27°C, highs 33-37°C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 kph.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
National parks to require reservations, registration
“One of the certain measures is that visitors to national parks must make a reservation first. They cannot just walk in.”
All Covid-19 vulnerable sites, including concert venues and events, pubs and karaoke and massage, amusement parks and national parks are expected to be reopened by the end of the month. But the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment says park visitors will have to register to visit, amid new post-Covid-19 rules. So you’re going to need a reservation to visit the reservation.
“Online reservations will be required for health reasons. By next week, we are going to announce what visitors can and cannot do while visiting the parks. One of the certain measures is that visitors to national parks must make a reservation first. They cannot just walk in.”
The environment minister says the Department of National Parks will use a “sophisticated” reservation system to control the number of park visitors, and they’ll be required to check in via the Thai Chana mobile tracking app.
“I understand that there will be problems at the early stage of implementation so we are going to have a hotline to provide information for those who are in need.”
He says the reservation and check-in system is likely to be in force until Covid-19 is under control. The DNP will also consider using the measures to keep the number of park visitors at a safe level, and to minimise ecological harm.
He noted that the 2 month lockdown of the Covid-19 crisis has allowed time for ecology in national parks to recover. The ministry is also considering new land zoning plans for the parks and even making annual closures a new ‘thing’ in Thai national park management.
Environment
Monkeys drown in water tank after food and water shortage
15 monkeys were found dead in a water tank yesterday in Songkhla, near the Malaysian border. The province’s long-tailed macaque monkeys are facing a food shortage due to the lack of tourists in the area. Officials say the monkeys found yesterday must have been thirsty when they jumped in the 3 metre deep tank and drowned.
There hasn’t been much rain in the area, and no natural water sources to speak of. The tank was initially covered, but the lid went missing. The locals plan to build concrete lids for the water tanks to ensure the incident doesn’t happen again. The monkeys live a few kilometres away around Khao Tung Kuan Hill, which is frequented by tourists. A Trip Advisor reviewer said locals call it “Monkey Mountain.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic and the international travel restrictions, monkeys in tourist spots are getting hungry. Tours in Songkhla were cancelled earlier this year. With no tourists, the monkeys in the area were getting little foods so villagers have been feeding the monkeys who had become reliant on human assistance with their daily food needs. The local mayor says there’s about 4,000 monkeys in the area.
And monkeys in Hua Hin have reportedly made their way into town, digging through trash, looking for food due to the lack of tourists feeding them.
Pattaya
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
With Pattaya’s beaches reopening this week, for the first time since they were closed in March, there is still concern about what the City’s officials are pumping into the Gulf of Thailand off the Pattaya coast. Last Monday, filthy black water was seen gushing into the Gulf of Thailand right next to Pattaya’s famous Walking Street. The video, from the ‘We Love Pattaya’ Facebook page showed filthy water pouring into the sea from a pumping station near the entrance.
It seems the new Pattaya Beach Road drains are WORKING 🇹🇭🙏🇹🇭Big rain no beach road floods ❤️🤍💙
Posted by We Love Pattaya on Thursday, May 28, 2020
Pattaya’s mayor tried to explain away the video, saying it wasn’t sewage but muddy storm runoff, intentionally released into the sea rather than remain on the streets to flood homes and businesses.
“All wastewater is sent via different pipes to sewage treatment plants.”
“Usually storm runoff is channelled through filters to remove trash and debris, but in times of heavy rainfall, the system can’t keep up and water backs up and floods homes. In that case city engineers have the option to open filter gates and allow rainwater to run directly into the sea.”
He insisted the dark colour of the water was sand and sediment, and not sewage.
But in late May, tourists were warned not to swim in Pattaya, especially off the Na Chom Thian beach, after the coastal waters in the area turned black and emitted a foul smell, reportedly from untreated waste water. The Pattaya City administration issued an order temporarily suspending swimming in the sea near Pattaya until officials found the source of the effluent and fixed it.
Yesterday the scenes at Bang Saen Beach, further up the Chon Buri coast, wereteeming with people.
