US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator | The Thaiger

Economy

US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its 'watchlist' as a currency manipulator

5 hours ago

Thailand’s trade surplus with the US has now exceeded US$20 billion. Bloomberg reports that this could trigger the Thai currency to be added to the US Treasury’s watchlist of “currency manipulators”.

According to US Census Bureau data, the surplus reached US$20.05 billion in the 12 months up to the end of November 2019. That exceeds a $20 billion upper limit the US Treasury has set for bilateral goods trade deficits, and means Thailand now violates two of the three criteria needed to add the strong south east Asian economy and currency onto its watch list.

This latest development will increase scrutiny on Thailand’s currency policies. At the same time Thai’s senior finance officials have been working to rein in the baht’s 8% rise against the US dollar since the start of 2019, the fastest appreciation among major Asian currencies. The US is Thailand’s third-biggest trading partner.

Veerathai Santiprabhob, the Bank of Thailand Governor, speaking yesterday with Bloomberg, says that Thailand is engaged in a close dialogue with US officials about Thailand’s performance on key measures used to evaluate a “currency manipulator. He says Thailand is yet to verify a an alleged breach of the $20 billion trade surplus threshold with its own official data.

Veerathai also mentioned that the baht’s progress against the USD in 2019 should show that “no one should consider Thailand as one that has tried to manipulate” the currency to gain an export advantage.

In a May 2019 report by the US Treasury, three south east Asian nations – Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam – were cited for the first time with two violations each, while Thailand was charged with one: for its high current-account surplus.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Economy

Cabinet threatens to open up fishing labour to migrant workers

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: thainews.prd.go.th

Fisherman from 22 of Thailand’s 76 provinces are demanding the government solve the labour problem in the fisheries’ industry. The government, in turn, is threatening to invoke Article 83 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries, which would essentially allow immigrant labour in the sector.

The relevant committee in the House proposes opening two registration periods for migrant workers, the first from January to March, another from July to September.Applicants would have to hold valid passports or official travel documents,

The Thai Immigrant Employment Management Policy Committee is expected to submit its proposal for Cabinet approval.

Thailand has one of the world’s largest fishing industries and seafood products generate massive export revenue annually. A labour shortage in the industry has been a perennial andpressing issue, but Thais tend to shun the labour-intensive occupation, creating a vacuum which migrant labour can help fill. There have also been accusations of maltreatment and even allegations of slavery in the industry until an industry ‘clean up’ over the past four years.

SOURCE: thainews.prd.go.th

Business

Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

PHOTO: 68% of CEOs say the economy won't improve - Angel Real Estate

Many CEOs, based in Thailand, don’t expect Thailand’s economy to improve during 2020. Many surveyed cited global economic uncertainties, according to the “CEO Survey” of 100 individuals. The survey was conducted by Krungthep Thurakit newspaper a month ago.

Around 68.4% of the respondents didn’t expect the economy to improve this year, while 31.6% were saying that the economy would fare better this year. In other words, the pessimism vastly outweighs the optimism for the next 12 months by a factor of more than 2:1.

Of those who did not expect an improvement, 29.6% said the economy was expected to slow down, while 25.5% expected the economy to flatline. Meanwhile, 40.2% of the respondents said that digital disruption would pose more business challenges over the next 12 months this year.

Of the total, 81.6% said they would go ahead with business plans while 51.5% would focus on developing business platforms for new revenue sources.

For Q3 and 4 last year the Thai stock exchange revealed listed company executives in a CEO Survey, called Economic Outlook, predicted that the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would grow. With sentiment down from the previous survey, it expected that in the year 2019, the Thai economy will grow in the range of 2% to 3%

They predicted the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would be strongly supported by domestic factors, both fiscal policy and government spending, better Thai political stability, and tourism.

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to roil stock markets worldwide today. Thai stocks had their biggest fall since December 16 this morning as with Kasikornbank and Airports of Thailand losing 3.6% and 1.7% respectively.

At 11.40 this morning the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index was down 0.87%.

• Oil prices shot 2% higher and Brent Crude rose to over $70 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the assassination of its top army commander.

• The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure. The Philippines imports all of its oil. Other south east Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank lost 1.1%.

• Malaysian shares shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed. Malayan Banking fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations 1.6%.

• Indonesian equities fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month. Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia shed 1.2%.

• Singapore heavyweights United Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

