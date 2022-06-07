Economy
Thai stock market is a favorite among foreign shareholders
Last month, foreign investor confidence in Thai stocks stayed strong, with the kingdom’s stock exchange recording net inflows of nearly 140 billion baht for the sixth month in a row.
International investors believe that any food shortages will have a minimal effect on the Thai economy and that the tourism sector will rebound in the second half of 2022, according to Stock Exchange of Thailand president Pakorn Peetathawatchai.
Increasing inflation, a rise in interest rates, a food shortage, and a worldwide economic downturn caused by the spread of Covid-19 and global conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, have forced up oil and manufacturing prices, putting the world economy on standby for a recession. Many countries have already registered at least one quarter of negative growth, including the US. Two successive quarters of negative growth = a technical rescission. Many financial commentaries believe many of the leading economies are already in recession.
And whilst some of the leading stocks and indexes have had wild growth before the start of this year, this year’s results have been negative across all the leading indexes with some individual stocks, particularly in the tech sector, recording dramatic falls in 2022. So Thailand’s stock market seems relatively stable in comparison now.
Since Thailand is a major food exporting nation with a strong public health system, any negative effects will have a smaller impact on the Thai economy than other nations.
With the reopening of foreign borders, Thailand’s tourism industry will revive, while local exporters will gain from the baht’s decline (against the US currency for example). The spread of coronavirus is now largely under control, and the pandemic will be declared an endemic disease by the Thai government within the next few months.
Although the Thai market has experienced some dips as a result of higher inflation and oil costs, the nation’s shares have remained strong in comparison to international stock markets.
Several large foreign investors returned to the Thai stock market between January and May, fuelled by a steady increase in exports driven by the baht’s fall and a gradual but steady rebound in tourism.
The Thai stock market’s decline has been limited by favourable factors. At the end of May, the SET Index increased 0.2% from April, but up 0.3% by the end of 2021, which was higher than the regional average. For the first five months of this year, foreign investors dominated trade with net buys of 139 billion baht, accounting for 47.5% of total turnover.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ministry of Public Health insist there is no plan to roll out fifth Covid vaccine
Thailand News Today | CCSA confirms possible easing of mask mandate
Thai stock market is a favorite among foreign shareholders
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Restaurant feels heat from police after expanding business into bus stop
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Thai thrill-seeker charged for high-jinks riding on a highway
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Wearing face masks in Bangkok may soon be dropped
Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN
Top 6 yoga studios in Thailand for 2022
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand3 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Lifestyle12 hours ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Thailand4 days ago
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
- Tourism1 day ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
- Crime1 day ago
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
Recent comments: