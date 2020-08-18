Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country.

It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus.

Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed are now being tested for the virus, although Tanarak Plipat, from the Disease Control Department, says it is unlikely the man was infected while in Thailand.

“The investigation will seek the source of his infection, which is still a mystery since he was quarantined in Malaysia for 10 days.”

News of the man’s infection comes amid reports of a mutated strain of the virus in Malaysia, which is thought to be up to 10 times more infectious. However, Tanarak says Thailand does not need to adjust its screening process to deal with the mutation.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand