Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country.
It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus.
Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed are now being tested for the virus, although Tanarak Plipat, from the Disease Control Department, says it is unlikely the man was infected while in Thailand.
“The investigation will seek the source of his infection, which is still a mystery since he was quarantined in Malaysia for 10 days.”
News of the man’s infection comes amid reports of a mutated strain of the virus in Malaysia, which is thought to be up to 10 times more infectious. However, Tanarak says Thailand does not need to adjust its screening process to deal with the mutation.
Bangkok
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel. The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in […]
Bangkok
5,000 gather in massive Bangkok pro-democracy rally
Special guest writer Will Langston Over 5,000 pro-democracy supporters attended a rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday. The crowds started swelling from around 3pm. Prior to the event, one of the organising groups, Free Youth, promoted the rally via their massive Facebook page following of over 350,000 followers. While the demographic of the crowd mainly consisted of high school and college students, participants of all age groups were present in the large gathering. The Student Union of Thailand was also involved with organisation of the event. The 5,000 number is an unofficial estimate. Some of the protesters have claimed the attendance was […]
