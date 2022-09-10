Connect with us

Economy

Rice exporters say Thailand needs new rice breeds to be competitive

Published

 on 

Rice exporters have said that Thailand needs new breeds of rice to compete in the global rice market. The president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association said yesterday that Thailand tends to set its rice prices too high for its quality, which is why the country’s rice export volume has continued to drop.

The president, Charoen Laothamatas, said that new breeds must be developed that suit the market’s demand. He noted that in his 40 years working in the rice industry, he has not seen Thailand develop any new rice breeds. He said…

“Many new breeds have been discovered or developed by universities and institutes, but lack proper development and support to make them viable for mass production and export.”

Charoen has now suggested forming a “Rice Board” to improve and develop new rice breeds. He wants the board to include the Thai Rice Exporters Association, Thai Rice Packers Association, Thai Rice Mill Association, and Thai Seed Trade Association. He said the board members can come up with policies that will benefit all related parties.

Charoen says the Thai government should make setting up a rice board part of its agenda so that it can be formed as soon as possible. He noted that “developing a new breed of rice will take at least three years…”.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 mins ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19, but can cause gout
Weather1 hour ago

Coffin floats through the flooded streets of Bangkok
Economy2 hours ago

Rice exporters say Thailand needs new rice breeds to be competitive
Sponsored10 hours ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Crime3 hours ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may have been led by the ex-lessee
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Mentally ill man in Chon Buri sets himself on fire
Thailand4 hours ago

UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment5 hours ago

Earthquake rocks Indonesia in Papua, on New Guinea
Video5 hours ago

Gong Bath, Reiki and Floating Sound Bath in Bangkok
Phuket5 hours ago

UPDATE: Phuket Police order investigation into allegedly abusive school director
Pattaya6 hours ago

Golf tour operator donates to Pattaya Orphanage
Phuket7 hours ago

Dead baby girl in a plastic bag found in Phuket temple
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket woman says school director injured her nephew
Tourism9 hours ago

Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours
What you get for $X24 hours ago

What $500,000 and less buys you for a luxury condo in Thonglor and Ekkamai (Bangkok 2022)
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Are face masks required on Thai flights?
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending