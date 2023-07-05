Thai tourism unaffected by political unrest unless airports shut, says ex-minister

Photo courtesy of Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto, Getty Images

In times of political upheaval, Thailand’s foreign tourists would not be significantly impacted, unless there was an incident akin to 2008’s airport disruption, according to former tourism and sports minister, Weerasak Kowsurat. Back in 2008, protesters had shut down Bangkok’s airports leading to a drop in tourist visits, impacting Thai tourism.

Weerasak, now serving as a senator, insists that tourists are diligent in keeping up with their travel commitments, provided that the political demonstrations do not intervene with their plans. The democratic process, and any ensuing peaceful protests that come with it, are, by and large, viewed as domestic issues by tourists that can impact Thai tourism.

During his time as tourism minister, Weerasak witnessed tourists unperturbed by nearby street protests while still on their holidays in Ratchadamnoen Avenue, where the ministry’s headquarters is located. Nonetheless, he stressed that an extensive disruption such as an airport seizure could lead to a drastic downturn in the inflow of tourists, just as it had in 2008.

To this extent, any potential political unrest should warrant a contingency plan, particularly for managing possible violence, proposed Weerasak.

He pointed out the hefty setbacks to the country’s economy and Thai tourism sector caused by the 10-day closure of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in 2008. The financial damage was estimated to be 200 billion baht. Three years later, a group of protesters were ordered by the Civil Court to pay 522 million baht as compensation for the losses incurred during this period, reported Bangkok Post.

Weerasak urged the incoming tourism minister to have an open mind, listen to varying viewpoints, and establish a strong rapport with big corporations, local communities, and SMEs alike. He emphasised that the Thai tourism industry must equally address all these sectors.

Numerous operators are still vying for loans or financial assistance to maintain their businesses. Thus, he stated, the new minister must ensure benefits are distributed equitably to SMEs.

Weerasak also recommended that Thailand should enhance its competitive edge by striving to become a sustainable tourist location via the implementation of an environmental, social and governance strategy, boosting Thai tourism on a broader scale.

In agreement with this view, former tourism minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul endorsed the promotion of new unique experiences for repeat visitors to Thailand at the annual meeting of the Tourism Council of Thailand. She suggested that hosting renowned international art trade fairs, for instance, Art Basel, could lure high-expenditure travellers and also benefit local artists, enhancing Thai tourism in the long run.