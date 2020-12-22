30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme | The Thaiger

Economy
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
The president of Thailand Privilege Card, which runs the Elite Visa scheme, says around 30 real-estate developers have expressed interest in offering foreign buyers 5-year visas in return for investing at least 10 million baht in Thai property. Somchai Sungsawang says the scheme, known as the Elite Flexible One launches on January 1, with cards valid for 2 years.
Nation Thailand reports that developer Raimon Land has joined the scheme with 3 luxury condo developments and expects to hand out at least 200 Elite cards. Somchai says the scheme is aimed at reviving Thailand’s property sector, which, like so many other areas, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis. A further 30 developers say they’re interested in joining the scheme.
“Most are large listed companies, with a lot of suggestions offered to increase customers and encourage more sales. The suggestions will be put to a TPC board meeting for further consideration.”
Somchai adds that the purchasing power of foreigners is significant to Thailand’s tourism sector and to helping businesses in that industry. Thailand usually enjoys the second-highest tourist numbers in Asia. The government has recently spoken about the possibility of easing restrictions for visitors from low-risk countries, although it remains to be seen what happens following the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon.
Meanwhile, the TPC is eyeing a target of 3,000 Elite card entries in 2021. It’s understood that around 70% of people who have expressed interest in the scheme say they want to buy property in Thailand for either residential use or as a long-term investment. Elite cards are currently priced at between 500,000 baht and 2 million baht, although the lower price is set to increase to 600,000 from January.
Crime
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
The deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says 4 people have been charged with de-frauding the government’s co-payment stimulus scheme. He adds that around 700 others are also suspected of swindling the scheme. It’s understood the 4 people charged allegedly persuaded co-payers to carry out fake transactions so that money could be redeemed under the campaign.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of suspicious transactions were identified at a shop in the central province of Samut Sakhon, with others making purchases far from where they live, including in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Songkhla. It’s alleged the co-payers involved received between 80 and 100 baht per transaction.
The government introduced the co-payment scheme as an economic stimulus measure, to help shops and small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It works by subsidising payments at participating stores by 50%, with transactions carried out through the Krungthai Bank’s app, Paotang.
However, Damrongsak says the Fiscal Policy Office, which administers the scheme, may press charges against corrupt co-payers, who could face prison sentences of 20 years or more. He says police are increasing their efforts to check shops and customers, to ensure the scheme is working as it should.
The first phase of the co-payment scheme began on October 23 and is due to end on December 31. Phase 2 is due to begin in January and cover another 5 million people, with the maximum subsidy amount increased from 3,000 to 3,500 baht per person for the duration of the scheme. The 10 million who are already registered will be eligible for an additional 500 baht.
The co-payment scheme is not the first stimulus campaign to fall foul of corruption. The government’s domestic travel subsidy campaign has also been subject to abuse, with over 500 hotels and other businesses currently being investigated, and enhancements to the scheme currently on hold.
Economy
Deputy PM says pandemic exposed problems in Thai economy, time to improve
As the Covid-19 pandemic hit economies all over the world with business closures and travel bans, issues with Thailand’s economy were exposed, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. The country cannot go back to the way it was before the global outbreak, he says.
Thailand’s large tourism industry was battered by the lack of foreign visitors. Small and medium businesses were also heavily impacted, prompting the government to spend more than 800 billion baht in aid measures, the deputy prime minister said at an event in Bangkok.
“It is unacceptable to let Thailand slide back to the period before Covid-19. Since the global economy is changing we must be more proactive in attracting foreign investors.”
Supattanapong says the government will focus on investing in new industries to cut down on the reliance on export and tourism, adding that Thailand’s automotive industry will focus on the manufacturing of electric vehicles, known as EVs.
“EVs will create other related industries such as smart equipment manufacturing and electricity generating from renewable energy. This will create a great opportunity for Thailand to further invest in community power plants, as well as biomass and solar power plants in Laos.”
He says the government still has many projects in the coming year to boost the economy, attract foreign investors and build infrastructure for future expansion, such as building more Skytrain lines in Bangkok.
“Next year the government will also focus on creating economic opportunities at the grassroots level to reduce disparity… We cannot give people free handouts, we also need to create new jobs and new businesses that will support existing and future industries.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
Officials are considering cancelling the next phase of the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, after multiple cases of fraud emerged. To date, over 200 people have been prosecuted for corruption in the domestic travel campaign, as well as in other government stimulus schemes. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says that, in conjunction with the Tourism and Sports Ministry, it has filed a police report against more than 500 hotels and other businesses.
The discovery of the fraud cases had prompted officials to postpone the addition of another 1 million discounted hotel rooms, a decision that has already impacted bookings for the New Year period. However, Nation Thailand reports that, according to a source close to the “We Travel Together” (Khon La Khrueng) scheme, the plan may end up dropped altogether. The issuing of additional 600 baht and 900 baht food and travel vouchers has also been postponed.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is said to be furious over the reports of corruption, ordering the authorities to punish those involved, and calling on the public to cooperate in bringing them to justice.
“Solving the problem of corruption is not just the responsibility of the state. All parties must cooperate – givers, receivers and service providers. They must help each other by providing information so that we can arrest these fraudsters.”
The PM says the travel stimulus scheme was introduced to help struggling hotels and other businesses in the tourism sector. He says finding the budget for such campaigns was a challenge, without having to see the schemes end in corruption.
