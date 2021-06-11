Drugs
UN report: Changes in Southeast Asia drug trafficking during the pandemic
While the notorious Golden Triangle remains a major production base for methamphetamine, drug syndicates in Southeast Asia have changed up trafficking routes and added production bases to not only survive but capitalise during the pandemic.
Large-scale methamphetamine production has emerged in Cambodia during the pandemic, according to the annual UN Office on Drugs and Crime report on synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for crystalline methamphetamine appears to have further expanded, as evidenced by a record seizure in 2020, exceeding the combined amount seized in the four preceding years.
While the drug production has emerged in Cambodia, it is no where near the scale of production in the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet. Methamphetamine packaged in tea bags often originated in the Golden Triangle and the UNODC says seizures of the drugs in the packaging have been reported in Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, India and New Zealand.
With Thailand tightening security along its border with Myanmar, in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, drug traffickers have increased routes through Laos. The UNODC says Laos has also become a “key hub” for the transit of chemicals sent to Myanmar’s Shan State for drug production.
Although research from the UNODC shows traffickers are using routes through Laos, Thailand’s Justice Minister said in an earlier report that Thailand is a major transit country for drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine. After drug busts in Australia and South Korea involving drugs trafficked from Thailand, the minister says Thailand is working with foreign agencies to crack down on drug trafficking.
While the ecstasy in Southeast Asia drug market is small in comparison to methamphetamine, the UNODC says it seems to be re-emerging in maritime Southeast Asian countries with increases in the scale of clandestine ecstasy manufacturing in Southeast Asia, particularly in Cambodia.
Ecstasy still tends to be trafficked to Southeast Asia from European countries. Last year, Germany, the Netherlands and France were indicated as major departure points for the drugs trafficked to Malaysia and Thailand, according to the UNODC.
To read the full report from the UNODC, click HERE.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
UN report: Changes in Southeast Asia drug trafficking during the pandemic
United States to return 27 stolen antiquities to Cambodia
Autopsy reveals heart attack killed woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thailand’s Golf Quarantine on hold until Covid situation improves
Thai woman wants to sell her kidney to help with financial problems during Covid-19
Monk offers 10,000 baht reward for information that leads to turtle thief’s capture
1 billion vaccines pledged by G7 to poor and developing nations
2 men arrested in Kanchanaburi for allegedly smuggling in migrant workers over the last 2 days
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 new cases, provincial totals
Alpha variant of Covid-19 makes up 9 in 10 infections
2 Chon Buri officials arrested for allegedly taking bribes
Meth production still going strong in Southeast Asia, despite Covid hurdles
Good Morning Thailand | Bars closed for Sandbox reopening, the Myanmar effect
China arrests 1,100 in cryptocurrency money laundering bust
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
- Phuket5 hours ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
- Phuket22 hours ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Business23 hours ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Bangkok4 days ago
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India