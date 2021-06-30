Police in Lop Buri seize more than 8 million methamphetamine pills

In a drug seizure yesterday, police in Lop Buri searched 2 cars headed toward Bangkok and found more than 8 million methamphetamine pills in the vehicles. Officers arrested 4 people on charges of possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.

Police say they had received information on the drug trafficking operation after other investigations that led to several arrests in Bangkok. Officers say they learned that a group was planning to smuggle illegal drugs from the Isaan region to central Thailand and that the drugs would be transported in a Honda Jazz car with Bangkok licence plates and a Toyota Revo pickup truck with Prachuap Khiri Khan licence plates.

A Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson says police were on the lookout along Highway 21, a road the group often used when smuggling drugs.

The vehicles matching the description were first spotting the Phetchabun province yesterday morning. Police tracked the vehicles to a PTT petrol station in Lop Buri. Officers then searched the vehicles and found 21 sacks with 8.41 million methamphetamine pills. The suspects allegedly told police that they were each paid 100,000 to 200,000 baht to make the delivery. Police arrested 4 people, ages 23 to 28.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

