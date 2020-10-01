Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust | The Thaiger

image
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thai Residents
A drugs bust in the central province of Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok, has netted 300 kilos of marijuana, valued at around 2 million baht. Anti-narcotics officers confiscated the haul yesterday when they apprehended 3 men in a department store car park.

Thai Residents reports that dried marijuana usually fetches around 6,500 baht per kilo on the black market. It’s understood this consignment was on its way to a Bangkok-based dealer when it was intercepted.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Maya Taylor

