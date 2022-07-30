Connect with us

Drugs

3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests

Published

 on 

The Wang Prachan checkpoint near Malaysia, where the 3 had been crossing.

Three Thais planning to travel to Malaysia during the long weekend were in for a surprise. The travellers had been crossing a checkpoint into Malaysia from South Thailand’s Satun province this week. When Malaysian authorities took urine samples from the 3, they were found to have traces of marijuana in their bodies.

The tourists were fined 50,000 baht, and jailed for 3 days. Malaysian border police have been on guard with Thai tourists driving across the border, thoroughly checking all cars, according to one van driver. The van driver is ethnically Thai, however, he holds Malaysian nationality. He told Amarin TV that even though he regularly meets with border officers, they still thoroughly check his van.

Cannabis in Malaysia is legal for medical purposes. Recreational use of cannabis under Malaysian legislation provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. Individuals arrested in possession of 200 grams (seven ounces) of marijuana are presumed by law to be trafficking in drugs.

Following Thailand’s decriminalisation of cannabis, several countries have issued warnings to Thai travellers to not bring Thai weed into their countries. Last month, embassies in South Korea and Singapore joined the list to warn travellers from Thailand not to carry marijuana, other cannabis-based products, or cannabis extracts through their borders.

SOURCE: Amarin TV

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism38 seconds ago

Royal Thai Navy explains signs on Ko Samae San banning bikinis
Thailand25 mins ago

What do Thai people think about ‘The Big C’ in Thailand | Ask The Thais (Pt. 1)
Drugs25 mins ago

3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Sponsored23 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya transgender foundation concerned about stereotypes following thefts
Crime18 hours ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime18 hours ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics19 hours ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Politics20 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides21 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Tourism22 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs22 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime23 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment24 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism1 day ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending