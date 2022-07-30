Connect with us

Thailand

What do Thai people think about ‘The Big C’ in Thailand | Ask The Thais (Pt. 1)

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/0zen1WeCH_A

Ask the Thai’s is back! This is a show where we ask our thai friends their opinions and thoughts regarding the culture difference between the thais and the west and also discuss their thoughts on the current affairs of Thailand. Let us know your thoughts and feedback and suggest some questions you have always wanted to ask the Thai’s.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri2 seconds ago

Royal Thai Navy explains signs on Ko Samae San banning bikinis
Thailand24 mins ago

What do Thai people think about ‘The Big C’ in Thailand | Ask The Thais (Pt. 1)
Drugs24 mins ago

3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Sponsored23 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya transgender foundation concerned about stereotypes following thefts
Crime18 hours ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime18 hours ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics19 hours ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Politics19 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides21 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Tourism22 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs22 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime23 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment24 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism1 day ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending