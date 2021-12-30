Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised

The wife of the former head of Italian-Thai Development has pleaded with authorities to transfer him out of prison and into hospital. Earlier this month, Premchai Karnasuta was jailed for 3 years and 3 months for hunting and killing protected wildlife in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. The offences took place nearly 4 years ago.

The Bangkok Post reports that Premchai’s wife, Kanita Karnasuta, has written to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin to request that her husband be transferred to hospital for medical treatment. The 66 year old is currently being held at Thong Pha Phum Prison, in the western province of Kanchanaburi. Along with her letter, Kanita enclosed a letter from a doctor confirming that Premchai suffers from various health conditions which require close monitoring.

“I and my son have submitted a request (for Premchai’s transfer) to the Corrections Department 4 times, but there has been no response. Today, I brought a doctor’s letter to certify to his illnesses.”

Kanita says her husband’s ailments include diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. He has also recently undergone eye surgery. According to the Bangkok Post report, Kanita claims she’s particularly worried about his diabetes as he has lost all sensitivity in one of his feet and had some flesh removed. In her letter, Kanita says the would will take 6 or 7 months to fully heal and she is concerned about the risk of infection. She says she’s also worried Premchai might contract Covid-19 in prison and his underlying conditions put him at increased risk from the virus.

The Justice Minister has responded to the letter by saying all decisions must be taken in accordance with regulations and acting in someone’s favour could imply they are receiving preferential treatment. Somsak says that in his view, the treatment of patients in custody of the Corrections Department meets the necessary standards but he has assigned a deputy to consider Kanita’s request.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post