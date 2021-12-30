Connect with us

Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: DNP

The wife of the former head of Italian-Thai Development has pleaded with authorities to transfer him out of prison and into hospital. Earlier this month, Premchai Karnasuta was jailed for 3 years and 3 months for hunting and killing protected wildlife in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. The offences took place nearly 4 years ago.

The Bangkok Post reports that Premchai’s wife, Kanita Karnasuta, has written to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin to request that her husband be transferred to hospital for medical treatment. The 66 year old is currently being held at Thong Pha Phum Prison, in the western province of Kanchanaburi. Along with her letter, Kanita enclosed a letter from a doctor confirming that Premchai suffers from various health conditions which require close monitoring.

“I and my son have submitted a request (for Premchai’s transfer) to the Corrections Department 4 times, but there has been no response. Today, I brought a doctor’s letter to certify to his illnesses.”

Kanita says her husband’s ailments include diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. He has also recently undergone eye surgery. According to the Bangkok Post report, Kanita claims she’s particularly worried about his diabetes as he has lost all sensitivity in one of his feet and had some flesh removed. In her letter, Kanita says the would will take 6 or 7 months to fully heal and she is concerned about the risk of infection. She says she’s also worried Premchai might contract Covid-19 in prison and his underlying conditions put him at increased risk from the virus.

The Justice Minister has responded to the letter by saying all decisions must be taken in accordance with regulations and acting in someone’s favour could imply they are receiving preferential treatment. Somsak says that in his view, the treatment of patients in custody of the Corrections Department meets the necessary standards but he has assigned a deputy to consider Kanita’s request.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image
Transam
2021-12-30 12:32
5 minutes ago, Convert54 said: I doubt his quarters are "typical" given his capacity to pay . Even so and especially so why should he get preferential treatment? I have not heard of prisons here having Deluxe Wings, but you…
image
Saltire
2021-12-30 12:52
I live near the Thong Pha Phum prison he is in and as you'd expect, it's a grim looking place at least from the outside. As for medical treatment the district hospital is not far and several times when I've…
image
whitesnake
2021-12-30 13:01
Why not go the whole hog and set up a "crowd-funding campaign" to pay for his treatment as well!!!
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-30 13:20
26 minutes ago, Saltire said: I live near the Thong Pha Phum prison he is in and as you'd expect, it's a grim looking place at least from the outside. As for medical treatment the district hospital is not far…
image
Faz
2021-12-30 13:55
Off topic, defamatory posts and numerous quoted replies removed. Tone the language and defamatory comments down please.
