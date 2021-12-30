Koh Samui
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Tourism operators on Koh Samui are urging the government to reconsider the suspension of the Test & Go entry scheme. Operators are also asking for a sandbox programme for Samui, demanding to know why this is currently limited to Phuket only. According to a Pattaya News report, operators have cited multiple cancellations of hotel bookings from foreign tourists who had been planning to visit.
The government suspended the Test & Go entry scheme, which has only a minimal quarantine requirement, over concerns about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Tourism operators on Koh Samui say the sudden suspension has left foreign tourists confused about how to get to the island.
Businesses have expressed frustration that they were only just starting to make some money following the country’s re-opening and now they’re being pushed back to square one. They say the government’s flip-flopping could result in tourists deciding to forego Thailand, which will have a long-term effect on tourism revenue.
Suparerk Thongsuk from the Surat Thani Tourism Council says this is the time of year foreign tourists want to escape the cold in their countries and travel to Thailand. He says the higher costs associated with getting to Samui via the Phuket sandbox model means tourists will go elsewhere and is calling on the government to act.
“We would like to refer this matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create mutual understanding and clarify about the suspension and the procedure to visit the country among foreign visitors. In this regard, the Tourism Council of Surat Thani Province has also submitted the matter to the Provincial Covid-19 Centre in order to pass this matter to the CCSA for consideration.”
Last week, business leaders in Chon Buri also called on the government to include Pattaya in the sandbox programme. They join a chorus of protest from various tourism destinations around the country where businesses have reacted with dismay to the government’s decision to suspend Test & Go and limit the sandbox scheme to Phuket only.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 3,037 new cases; provincial totals
Cryptocurrency ban in China fuels Thailand’s crypto mining boom
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water
Thai Health Ministry refutes claim that cloth masks don’t protect against Omicron
Officials blame Kalasin bar for Omicron spread, poor disease prevention measures
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised
Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729
Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one
5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers
DHS offers car travel tips for Covid-19 safety for New Year’s
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
AstraZeneca triple vaccines shown effective against Omicron variant
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events4 days ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Phuket2 days ago
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
- Events1 day ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
Recent comments: