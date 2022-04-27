Crime
UPDATE: Police charge 6 suspects, close Tangmo investigation
Recklessness. That’s the conclusion police came to about what caused the death of Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who fell from a boat and drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on the night of February 24.
Police presented a summary of their monthslong investigation yesterday and announced charges against 6 suspects, including all 5 people who were on the boat with the actress that night, before submitting their report along with boxes of collected evidence to public prosecutors for indictment procedures.
At the press conference on Tuesday at Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters in Bangkok, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapat Phumjit said that detectives were satisfied with the evidence and witness testimonies, saying there was no need to investigate further. According to their report, police determined that the actress fell from the stern of the speedboat on 10:34pm.
He said that her death was not a murder. Instead, he concluded that someone’s “recklessness” on the boat caused the actress to fall overboard and drown, but he did not say exactly who was to blame. In other words, it was a case of accidental manslaughter.
“Tangmo didn’t fall into the river by her own recklessness, but there was someone whose recklessness led to her death.”
Phumjit said investigators concluded that after Tangmo entered the river, suction force generated by the outboard motor pulled her downward toward the propeller, which cut up her body, creating the 26 wounds, including the large gash on the inside of her right thigh.
Two rounds of autopsies concluded that the actress died of drowning. No drugs or other substances were found in her system, which could have incapacitated her.
Moreover, police ultimately concluded that, due to lack of witnesses, it was impossible to prove whether the suspect known as “Sand” had told the truth when he claimed Tango had fallen from the stern of the boat while peeing. However, police said they believed the other suspects when they said they were aware someone had gone to the back of the boat then disappeared, though they claimed not to have seen the incident for themselves.
During the lengthy investigation, which spanned two months, investigators questioned 124 witnesses, examined 88 pieces of evidence, reviewed 200 video clips, and collected a total of 2,249 documents, which they submitted in a dossier of 8 large files to public prosecutors yesterday. According to commander of Nonthaburi police, Pol. Maj. Gen. Paisan Wongwacharamongkol, this was sufficient evidence to press charges against the 6 suspects and bring the investigation phase of the case to a close.
Here’s an overview of the charges pressed against each of the 6 suspects:
Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, boat owner:
• recklessness leading to death;
• operating an unlicensed vessel;
• discarding objects into the river;
• giving false statements to police;
• not displaying the vessel’s registration name;
• operating a vessel without a valid license
Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, unlicensed skipper:
• recklessness leading to death;
• operating an unlicensed vessel;
• operating a vessel without a license;
• discarding objects into the river
Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat, transgender woman and second manager:
• recklessness leading to death
Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, friend and primary manager:
• concealing evidence in a criminal case;
• discarding objects into the river
Nitas “Job” Kiratisoonthisathorn, mutual friend:
• concealing evidence in a criminal case;
• discarding objects into the river
Peam “Em” Thamtheerasri, alleged adviser to the 5 boating buddies after the incident, who advised them to delay giving statements to police:
• concealing evidence in a criminal case;
• instructing other to give false statements to police
After the police announced their charges, the 6 suspects went to the Nonthaburi Provincial Prosector’s office, where they acknowledged the charges and were released on bail until the court date set for May 27.
Following yesterday’s press conference, the actress’ mother, Panida Siriyuthanyothin, expressed her satisfaction with the conclusions of the investigation and the resulting criminal charges pressed against the 6 suspects. She said she would file a civil case to sue them for more than 30 million baht in damages, having caused the death of her daughter Tangmo. Moreover, now that the investigation has come to an end, she would contact her daughter’s Christian pastor about cremating the body.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai media | Provincial Police Region 1
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai ex boxer allegedly steals British tourist’s bag in Krabi
Anutin says Thailand Pass may be scrapped, if Covid-19 continues to improve
Do I need a bank account in Thailand to buy property?
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
Myanmar’s ex-leader Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in prison
Wednesday Covid Update: 14,887 new cases; provincial totals
Canadian man to be deported from Bali for naked dance on volcano
UPDATE: Police charge 6 suspects, close Tangmo investigation
Don’t get sick at Suvarnabhumi Airport! Emergency response can be pricey.
Man becomes first person ever to rollerblade across Thailand
Koh Samui eyes European tourists following cancellation of Test & Go
Thailand News Update | Prices for EVERYTHING set to rise in Thailand
Thai virologist calls for young children to be protected as under 5s die of Covid-19
Thailand’s Prayut calls for sympathy on end of diesel price cap
China warns Thailand to fix durian Covid-19 problem or face export ban
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers in Thailand and other countries
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Education5 hours ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Best of21 hours ago
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
- Phuket2 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Recent comments: