Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse | The Thaiger

Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse
An Isaan teacher is facing sexual harassment and abuse charges after he allegedly paid young students in exchange for sexual acts. The practice is being frequently reported in Thai media these days as the taboo of reporting these cases is slowly raised. The Ubon Ratchathani teacher allegedly sexually abused 5 boys, ages 11 to 12, on numerous occasions, paying them 200 baht each for sexual acts.
The students and their parents have been interviewed by the Royal Thai Police and by officers of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, Kritsana Pattanachareon, says the teacher allegedly abused the students on 10 occasions.
She says the teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing children under 15 years old with or without consent. The penalty for sexual abuse to a minor is up to 20 years in prison.
Armed robbers in Pattaya target Chinese tourists in 10 million baht break-in
An armed gang of 5 men have broken into a luxury property in Pattaya, making off with around 10 million baht worth of cash and valuables. A group of Chinese tourists were staying in the property at the time, which is part of the Siam Royal View development, in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. A report in the Bangkok Post says police were notified of the robbery at around 10pm last night. They have been speaking to the Chinese guests, who cannot speak Thai, with the help of interpreters. The tourists say 5 armed men broke into the property […]
Woman held on suspicion of murdering disabled father
Police in the central province of Lopburi have apprehended a woman they suspect is responsible for murdering her disabled father. The arrest comes after the 63 year old man’s body was found by the side of the road, not far from his home. Officers believe his daughter had help from a friend and speculated that substance abuse may have led to the man’s murder. A report in Nation Thailand says the man’s body was found in the sub-district of Sabot, about 700 metres from his home. Officers say the victim’s skull, ribs, and shoulders had all sustained severe injuries, and […]
Anti-corruption officials call on PM to reveal details of “Boss” inquiry
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand is calling on the Thai PM to disclose the findings of a recent inquiry into the handling of the “Boss” case. The hit-and-run case against Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, has been mired in controversy for years, and last month’s decision to drop all charges was greeted with uproar around the country. The incident happened on September 3, 2012 when the Ferrari, with Boss at the wheel, slammed into a policeman’s motorbike, dragging him 100 metres down the road and killing him. Now an open letter from ACT, addressed to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, urges […]
