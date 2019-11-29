Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Crime
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
PHOTO: Pattaya ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation
Two Australians, a Nigerian and a Thai woman have been arrested in Pattaya with a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine valued at 350,000 baht.
A team of police raided a home in the Nong Prue district and arrested 46 year old Jamie Robert Hansom and 58 year old Steven Brett Hovi, both Australian, 38 year old Chimezie Stanley Duru of Nigeria and a Thai woman, 35 year old Jiraphon Kietsutthijit.
Police seized 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (a traffickable quantity), six mobile phones; 12 debit cards covering seven bank accounts and a grey Toyota sedan.
Police also believed they may be connected to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang in Pattaya, according to local media. The police described the arrests as a significant move against a global drug cartel.
The suspects were taken to a local police station to face charges.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
PHOTO: Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulo, wanted and believed to be living in Greece
“We are all in desperate need of some answers so that justice can be served for the family.”
It’s been over 10 months since the murder of a local Phuket beautician 43 year old Niramon ‘Bea’ Aewkaew. But her alleged Greek murderer Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulos remains on the run.
Back in March the Cherng Talay police said they were chasing an Interpol Red Notice so that they would have a better chance to track down and arrest the 42 year old Dimitrios.
Bea and ‘Dim’ were seen leaving their accommodation on February 11. It was the last time Bea would be seen alive.
Immigration police confirmed that Mr Chairopoulos was recorded as clearing immigration formalities at Phuket International Airport to board a flight to Dubai in the hours after Ms Niramon was last seen alive. He boarded an Emirates flight EK0379 to Dubai. Police also confirmed that he arrived in Dubai on the same day.
A request for a Red Notice was submitted with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police on February 19 but, for now, no formal international’s notice has been published..
At the time Chief Col Sen Kwannimit of the Cherng Talay Police confirmed “If he comes back to Thailand he will be arrested.”
But since The Thaiger’s story in March there has been no advance in the case. A Greek man has come to Phuket, had a relationship with a Thai woman, allegedly murdered her, flown out of the country and vanished. The family are left with no response from Thai authorities about any advances in the case.
Rick Muller, the owner of a major pool company in Phuket, has lived in Phuket for 16 years and was married to Bea for 10 of those years. The couple had an 8 year old daughter who now lives with Rick fulltime.
Rick was at the scene when they found Bea’s body.
“We are all in desperate need of some answers so that justice can be served for the family. The prosecutor in charge of the case said he was in constant contact with the family however there has been no communication or updates provided.”
February 16, 2019
‘Dim’ was seen leaving the room at a guesthouse in Bang Tao where Ms Niramon’s body was found on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
In the days leading up to her murder her family had been desperately trying to contact her.
‘Bea’ was the eldest of 5 children from Phatthalung province and had been working in Phuket as a beautician at the time.
One of her sisters, May’ was contacted on February 15 by one of Bea’s workmates trying to locate her.
Neither May or Bea’s other sisters, relatives or friends were able to contact her. Bea had just moved to a new house so nobody knew where she was living. Another sister, Pichy, spoke to friends and was able, using Google Maps, to locate the guesthouse she was staying.
The owner of the room told the family that the air-conditioning was on in the room but there was no response. When the owner returned with a key he informed the family that Bea was found on the bed with a black cloth stuffed in her mouth and her hands and feet bound.
CCTV footage shows the couple leaving the room in the afternoon of February 11, the last time that Bea was seen alive.
What we know about the alleged murderer?
Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulos, who remains at large and thought to be in Greece, worked as security in a night club in Athens. He already had a daughter to another woman in Greece.
During his relationship and marriage with Bea he was said to be ‘controlling’ and ‘jealous’ by members of Bea’s family. A close family friend told The Thaiger that the family had concerns for Bea’s safety and were ‘uncomfortable’ with her ongoing relationship and marriage with Dim.
“We tried to get to know him at family functions but he was not easy to know and seemed very possessive of Bea,” said one of the close family members who asked not to be named.
“He did threaten to kill her if she ever left him and Oh, another of her sisters, went with Bea to file a report of the threats at the Cherng Talay police station at the time,” they explained.
That report was made to police in 2016. A year later the pair married and were still married at the time of the murder.
“He would drive past the beauty shops that Bea worked at and spy on her.”
The family claim that, apart from his own possessions, he also stole Bea’s phone before he headed to the Phuket International Airport on the evening of the murder.
So where is Dimitrios Chairopoulo?
At this stage the Greek Embassy has made no comment about the case or followed up with Greek Police about the pursuit for the fugitive man.
There are currently approximately 58,000 valid Red Notices worldwide of which only 7,000 are public. An Interpol Red Notice has not been issued to alert international police or Immigration officials to be on the look-out for Dim.
For now, the alleged murderer of Bea – an innocent Phuket beautician, beloved sister and family member – remains at large, most probably in Greece.
If anyone has any information about Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulo’s whereabouts or information that may lead police to arrest him, please send a confidential message to The Thaiger.
Crime
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
The owner of a company responsible for the collapsed petrol station under construction in Thalang, Phuket, is on the run. Seven people died and two others injured when the concrete pillars gave way to a concrete slab, crushing those below. Chuchart Plasuwan is the 44 year old MD of the The Blue Phuket Co Ltd.
The incident occurred on November 21 at about 1pm. The victims were the contractors and workers of the project, Thais and Burmese.
Arrest warrants were issued on November 23 following last week’s incident on Thepkasattri Road. Police intend to charge the man with negligence causing death and serious bodily harm.
Apart from responsibility for the deaths and injuries of workers, the company had also breached a ban on construction at the site. An initial police investigation established that Chuchart was responsible for the construction works at the roadside site.
Police say that the ground floor slab initially subsided causing the concrete pillars, supporting the roof slab, to collapse.
Police also allege that the Srisoothorn Municipality had ordered construction to stop at the site in the weeks before the collapse.
Chuchart never visited the site following the incident but sent a representative of his company to the hospital to offer money and gift baskets to the injured and the families of the deceased workers two days after the incident.
The four Thais killed were Jirachai Wonghajak, Thaweerat Daetphan, Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong and Krisana Kanbuth, all aged between 21 and 35 years old.
The three Burmese workers killed were Sa Aung Aung, Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.
Crime
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News
Pattaya City Hall say that all their CCTV cameras along a busy Soi were working on the night a Russian family were robbed. Not a single camera in the area of Soi 14 to 16 Na Klua, Banglamung, was working when a Russian family were robbed last night.
According to the police report, two men on a motorcycle drove up behind a husband and wife and their child and tried to snatch a green bag from the 39 year old Russian lady. She told police the bag contained two phones, $US400 in cash, about a thousand baht and documents.
A witness told the police that neither of the assailants on the motorbike were even wearing a helmet to hide their identity.
Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn of the Pattaya tourist police headed to the scene to help Bang Lamung officers. He suggested that the thieves were also responsible for a similar theft the week before. Another case has led to similar claims last week.
Lt-Col Piyapong hopes that some of the CCTV cameras along the gang’s escape route could actually be working and they can get some further clues as to their identity. Neither the witness or the victims were able to identify the brand of the motorcycle or details about the number plate.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Thailand Charter Week a great success for Thai yachting industry
Phuket tollway and tunnel project, linking Kathu and Patong, awaiting approval
Mon refugees continue to flee Myanmar to Thailand
Cambodia offers olive branch after letter from Trump
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year
Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn
Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
US President Trump signs bill protecting Hong Kong rights
Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines
Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal
Pattaya taxi drivers attacked by group of Grab drivers
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
New car stolen by mystery man from vehicle service centre
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Travel3 days ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Thailand1 day ago
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
- Environment3 days ago
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
- Crime3 days ago
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
- Krabi4 days ago
All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi
- Thailand2 days ago
All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022