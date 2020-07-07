Thailand teams with Laos to stop drug trafficking | The Thaiger

Crime
Thailand teams with Laos to stop drug trafficking
Thailand is reportedly teaming up with Laos to stop drug trafficking after drug syndicates have changed their routes from Myanmar to Laos.
Thailand Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk, says the direction change was due to heavy policing at the Myanmar-Thai border; causing traffickers to switch routes. The Royal Thai Armed Forces have formed a division to combat drug trafficking in the Thai provinces that border Laos, with 12 teams of officers being deployed.
The ONCB chief says a spike in smuggling was detected in the northeastern borders from Loei to Ubon Ratchathani provinces with Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Bung Kan and Nakhon Phanom provinces seeing the most trafficking.
Methamphetamine, crystal meth, or “ice,” and marijuana were the main drugs being smuggled with 22 million meth pills, 638 kilograms of ice, and 6,240 kilograms of marijuana being seized by Thai authorities over the past year.
Despite the Thai government’s efforts to try and stem smuggled drugs into the country, plenty of them find their way into the inner parts of the country. At the end of May this year, 1 million methamphetamine pills were confiscated in the capital, just one of many drug busts of multiple millions of pills and other illicit drugs.
According to the UNODC Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific…
“It is hard to imagine that organised crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have. While the world has shifted its attention to the Covid-19 pandemic, all indications are that production and trafficking of synthetic drugs and chemicals continue at record levels in the region.”
Read more about that report HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Young Thai photographer admits to attempted sexual assault of model
An 18 year old Thai photographer has admitted trying to sexually assault a swimsuit model during a photoshoot after the victim posted the account on Facebook. The young man turned himself in at a Chonburi Police Station and confessed to the accusations leading to police charging him with attempted rape.
The model posted that she escaped the sexual assault attempt on her Facebook account after the photographer showed up while she was changing her clothes in the bathroom. She says he attempted to rape her but left when someone walked by as she was screaming for help.
The alleged perpetrator said he was turned on while taking photographs of the model but didn’t intend to hurt her. However, he later sent her a text saying he could not control himself.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Thai police arrest 2 Nigerians for online romance scam
A Thai man’s arrest has led immigration police to discover an online romance scam allegedly involving a Thai woman and 2 Nigerian men. Police arrested the suspects in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok and are charging them with conspiracy to commit fraud after the Thai man was accused of opening 14 bank accounts for the Nigerian men by using Thai ID cards belonging to other people.
The Thai man says the Nigerians paid him 1,500 baht for every account he opened. Police found and confiscated several ATM cards, bank books, SIM cards, and the Thai ID cards.
Such a romance scam usually involves creating fake social media profiles with the intent to lure victims into thinking they were romantically involved with them with fake photos and promises of affection. The money-making scheme comes into play when the ‘fake’ person asks for money from the victims usually more than once.
Thai police say they have launched a crackdown on such operations and are focusing on foreign criminals using Thailand as their home base for such romance scams. Last year, a Nigerian was arrested for a similar crime in Phuket after police tracked him down in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
5 year old Burmese girl raped, murdered in Tak
Villagers in the north western Tak province were shocked yesterday by reports of the rape and murder of a 5 year old Burmese girl. Her body was discovered in a forest in Mae Sot district. Police went to Muhajireen community in Mae Sot after being notified of the crime. They found the girl’s body, her hands and legs bound with rope and her clothes torn.
It’s was assumed the girl was raped and murdered. 3 suspects have been arrested while authorities await forensic test results. Mae Sot Hospital has confirmed the girl suffered internal injuries and bleeding. Doctors also found a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth.
The community of about 100 residents were horrified by the news. They say the girl went missing at around 7pm on Friday and was found the next morning.
Witnesses claimed that they saw a man take the girl away while she was playing alone in the yard. He reportedly returned alone. It was later revealed the man had previously been convicted for rape and imprisoned for 7 years when he lived across the border in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
