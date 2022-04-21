Crime
Thai policemen accused of faking crimes to advance their careers
A woman has claimed a group of 17 police officers in the Isaan province of Amnat Charoen invented a ‘fake crime’ involving her to advance their careers. She claimed she had been working as a ‘spy’ for the local police for more than 20 years. But the officers wanted to get promoted, so they conspired with her, insisting that the penalty would only be a fine (which they would pay for). Instead she faced four years of jail time.
Yesterday, the 43 year old woman, Rampai or Miew, and her lawyer, visited the Central Investigation Bureau to complain against 17 police officers for alleged malpractice. On May 12 last year, Rampai said she agreed to be a suspect who was charged for providing an “informal debt arrangement”. She claims that the police had already prepared the money to bail her out, as part of an agreement between them. She was told she just had to “play a part”, pay the fine and go home.
So the swindle was set up. She was arrested with fake evidence including two fake accounts and 200 baht cash at a market in Amnat Charoen province. She was then paraded at the police station to sign a court document. That should have been the end of her involvement, but she then discovered she would have to present herself to court.
She had just come out of jail from an old sentence on drug cases, and the re-appearance in Court, which was not part of the ‘story’ would not go well for her. She said she faced a 4 year jail time in court and had to bail herself out to seek justice in the scam-gone-wrong.
Her lawyer added that she wasn’t the only one. There were other locals, both teenagers and adults, who revealed to the lawyer that they were also set up with promises to share the spoils of scams with the police, as long as they played their part.
He lawyer says that the CCTV camera at the market didn’t record any arrests on that day too. He added that the had a message and phone call history saved and audio files of the conversations where police threatened her to stop revealing stories. She has submitted the files to authorities as evidence.
SOURCE: PPTV | Siamrath | Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police seize 100 fake visa documents and work permits offered for Thais to work aboard
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport totalled 585,100 travellers during Songkran
200,000 Covovax vaccines from India expected to arrive in Thailand today
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Thursday Covid Update: 21,931 new cases; provincial totals
Thai man’s testicles burst after fight with water buffalo
Manhunt continues for escaped Rohingya refugees in Malaysia
Another Phuket event to draw tourists will have mini hot air balloons
Thai policemen accused of faking crimes to advance their careers
Political activist and Move Forward member found hanged in Isan province
New west-side Bangkok hospital rail lines delayed
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Cost to repair Don Mueang damage estimated at 20 million baht
Thai PM endorses India travel bubble in bid to boost international tourism
Kyiv calls for negotiations to evacuate troops, civilians from Azovstal steel plant
Low demand, supply surplus leads J&J to suspend sales forecast of Covid vaccine
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- 360 Reviews4 hours ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Events3 days ago
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
- Phuket3 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Recent comments: