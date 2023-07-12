Thai cyber police takedown online gambling ring, seizing evidence of billions of baht turnover

Picture courtesy of เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand Facebook

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police swept through 12 key locations to dismantle the prominent online gambling network GALAXY959, seizing an array of luxury vehicles and various incriminating materials. This high-stakes operation that circulated billions of baht took place at 6.30am today.

Captain Worawat Watnakornbancha, the chief of the CCIB, accompanied by Captain Piroj Sukruaythanachot, and Captain Amnat Traipoj, led the operation. They conducted searches at 12 locations across five provinces including eight points in Bangkok, and one each in Samut Prakan, Sa Kaeo, Samut Sakhon, and Ayutthaya to gather evidence against the online betting network, GALAXY959, and to pursue and arrest 13 suspects according to the warrants.

One noteworthy location was a home within The Plant Estique Pattanakarn 38 in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok. This is the residence of a suspect, Pongthanin (surname withheld), who was sought after under arrest warrant number 2188/66 issued yesterday. He’s suspected of arranging illegal gambling and mutually laundering money. Initially, a white Alphard Vellfire car, and a black Porsche Cayenne, both with licence plates beginning 4488, and registered in Bangkok, were seized, along with various other relevant pieces of evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Other locations yielded diverse seized goods, from Lamborghini cars to a multitude of vehicles, bank account books, and other associated evidence.

This operation aimed to obliterate the online gambling network, GALAXY959. Investigations discovered that clandestine online gambling had been facilitated through the website and online platform https://galaxy959.com since November last year, with billions of baht circulating.

However, it was reported that Captain Worawat would hold a press conference to summarise the operation’s results at 2.30pm today in Muaeng Thong Thani.

In related news, the CCIB last week arrested a 29 year old woman alleged to be a part of a scamming ring at a residence in Chon Buri. Accused of defrauding a retired female doctor in Chumphon and causing losses of over 101 million baht, she was brought in under an arrest warrant issued on November 4, 2022. Read more about the story HERE.