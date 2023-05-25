Drunk husband arrested for alleged murder of wife in jealousy-fuelled tragedy

Photo via Facebook/ พลพล สิงห์สุภาพ

A drunk husband was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his wife out of jealousy and financial disputes at a residence in the central province of Ratchaburi yesterday. The incident unfolded when the man, identified as 36 year old Mongkon, confessed to repeatedly slashing his wife with a sickle knife used for coconut harvesting.

Officers from Baan Pong Police Station were alerted to the crime at a house in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province, around 11am yesterday. Upon investigation, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim, 35 year old Pinmuk, bearing multiple knife wounds. A bloodstained coconut sickle knife was found near her.

Mongkon, the perpetrator and Pinmuk’s husband, fled the scene following the brutal murder. However, the police managed to apprehend him later at his sister’s residence in the same area.

Metta, Mongkon’s sister, revealed that her brother arrived at her house in the morning, confessing to physically assaulting Pinmuk. Urging her to check on his wife, Metta promptly went to their house only to find Pinmuk’s lifeless body.

According to Metta, the couple worked together on construction sites and managed a small mushroom farm. They generally had a good relationship and loved each other, but their drinking habits caused their bond to take a darker turn. Frequent arguments about jealousy and financial issues ensued due to their inebriation. Metta always tried to suppress such incidents.

Preeyanuch, the victim’s mother, who is 51 years old, further explained that she had witnessed the loving connection between her daughter and Mongkon. However, she also observed instances of Mongkon’s aggression, particularly when he was intoxicated. Nevertheless, upon regaining sobriety, he would apologize to both Pinmuk and her mother, vowing that such behaviour would never recur.

Preeyanuch expressed her lack of desire for revenge and expressed her intention to leave the matter in the hands of law enforcement. As for Mongkon’s involvement in the funeral proceedings, she did not provide a definitive answer.

During the interrogation, Mongkon confessed to the crime. He claimed that his wife had criticized him over financial matters and insulted his family members before leaving for work. Furthermore, his suspicions of her infidelity fueled his anger.

Apologizing to Pinmuk and her mother, Mongkon said…

“I am sorry. I made a mistake. I will love only her. I will never love anyone else.”