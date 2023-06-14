Teenage rider killed in brutal shooting near Bangkok, police pursue gunman

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage motorcycle rider was fatally shot in a brutal attack in Bangkok, at around 6.30pm yesterday. Deputy Superintendent Suwat Deeplang of Nong Chok Police Station and his team are investigating the incident while pursuing the ruthless gunman responsible for the murder of the 19 year old.

At the scene of the crime, near Soi Liabwari 32 in Nong Chok district, police found the teenage man, identified as Thanabat, lying face down, with a bullet wound to the head. Rescuers from Ratchaphruk Centre and Nong Chok Volunteer Foundation tried to perform CPR before transporting Thanabat to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way as the bullet hit a vital point, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that Thanabat lived in the Saensaep subdistrict of Minburi district, Bangkok, and was working as a rider. The authorities ruled out the possibility of a student shooting and are still examining the causes behind the attack. Meanwhile, police are expediting the examination of CCTV footage in the vicinity to track down and apprehend the perpetrator, who will be prosecuted.

Two days ago, a deadly shootout occurred in a Chon Buri neighbourhood near the Wat Nong Tamlueng temple, leaving one person dead and causing significant property damage. The altercation stemmed from an unresolved dispute between two local families.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 3.30am and promptly arrived on the scene to find a 40 year old ice factory owner named Anon dead. Anon had sustained four gunshot wounds to his head, neck, and chest.

Officers found an 11mm pistol with bullets in the magazine and over ten unfired bullet casings belonging to 9mm and 11mm weapons scattered nearby. The surrounding area also presented evidence of a fierce gunfight, with substantial damage to a concrete wall from the barrage of bullets. To read more about the story click HERE