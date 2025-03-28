Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
53 1 minute read
Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple
Picture courtesy of amarintv

A man was apprehended following the fatal stabbing of a monk at a temple in Phrae province. Before this, he had injured his brother-in-law, who raised him from childhood, with a wooden stick, resulting in 12 stitches to the head and face.

The incident occurred on March 26 at 7pm when Police Lieutenant Krittamet Thamkham, an investigator from Wang Chin Police Station, was informed of a monk being severely injured at Samritboon Temple in Mueang Koeng subdistrict, Wang Chin district.

The police, along with rescue personnel, arrived at the scene to find 36 year old monk, Saranru Thapeng, suffering from a stab wound to the left abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude. He was rushed to Wang Chin Hospital and then transferred to Phrae Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 55 year old Suwan, fled into the forest with a firearm following the attack. According to residents, Suwan had earlier assaulted his brother-in-law, who had been his guardian since childhood, causing facial injuries that required 12 stitches.

Related Articles

He then attacked monk Saranru and escaped. At present, the police, in collaboration with local administrative officials, are pursuing the suspect.

At 9.30am yesterday, March 27, Wang Chin police received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about Suwan being seen shirtless at Maesin Health Promoting Hospital, approximately 2 kilometres from the crime scene. Police officers promptly apprehended him.

Initially, Suwan admitted to the crime, stating that monk Saranru owed him money, which led to a confrontation and subsequent violence, reported KhaoSod.

Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of amarintv

In similar news, a suspect has been taken into custody after the fatal stabbing of a man who had escaped from a hospital and was later discovered dead near a roadside pavilion.

The suspect alleges self-defense, claiming the victim assaulted him while he was asleep. Police arrested the suspect at his home as part of their ongoing investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple Crime News

Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple

11 minutes ago
Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal Thailand News

Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal

23 minutes ago
Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts Bangkok News

Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

32 minutes ago
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash Thailand News

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

2 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest Crime News

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

2 hours ago
Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase Pattaya News

Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

2 hours ago
2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car Thailand News

2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car

2 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video) Thailand News

Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video)

2 hours ago
Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar Thailand News

Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar

2 hours ago
Chinese man sparks panic after abandoning bag at Bangkok BTS office Bangkok News

Chinese man sparks panic after abandoning bag at Bangkok BTS office

3 hours ago
ATTA boss calls for boost to Chinese tourism market Thailand News

ATTA boss calls for boost to Chinese tourism market

3 hours ago
Fuel prices slashed to ease Songkran travel costs Thailand News

Fuel prices slashed to ease Songkran travel costs

3 hours ago
Trade storm brewing: Uyghur deportations threaten EU deal Thailand News

Trade storm brewing: Uyghur deportations threaten EU deal

3 hours ago
Thai police seize assets worth 50 million baht in money laundering bust Crime News

Thai police seize assets worth 50 million baht in money laundering bust

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves tax breaks for big EV investments Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves tax breaks for big EV investments

4 hours ago
Singaporean man hides in Myanmar after death of Thai girlfriend Bangkok News

Singaporean man hides in Myanmar after death of Thai girlfriend

4 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Officials fish for illegal workers, net nothing Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: Officials fish for illegal workers, net nothing

4 hours ago
Pattaya hotel thief targets expat and transwoman Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel thief targets expat and transwoman

4 hours ago
Thai heatwave on the horizon: It&#8217;s a storm in a hot cup Thailand Weather Updates

Thai heatwave on the horizon: It’s a storm in a hot cup

4 hours ago
British couple jailed for running drugs empire from Thailand villa Thailand News

British couple jailed for running drugs empire from Thailand villa

4 hours ago
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

20 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

20 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

20 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

2 hours ago
Thailand video news | Pattaya expands CCTV network for smart city development, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution rankings

Thailand video news | Pattaya expands CCTV network for smart city development, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution rankings

2 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

2 hours ago
Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

2 hours ago