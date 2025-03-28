Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple

A man was apprehended following the fatal stabbing of a monk at a temple in Phrae province. Before this, he had injured his brother-in-law, who raised him from childhood, with a wooden stick, resulting in 12 stitches to the head and face.

The incident occurred on March 26 at 7pm when Police Lieutenant Krittamet Thamkham, an investigator from Wang Chin Police Station, was informed of a monk being severely injured at Samritboon Temple in Mueang Koeng subdistrict, Wang Chin district.

The police, along with rescue personnel, arrived at the scene to find 36 year old monk, Saranru Thapeng, suffering from a stab wound to the left abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude. He was rushed to Wang Chin Hospital and then transferred to Phrae Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 55 year old Suwan, fled into the forest with a firearm following the attack. According to residents, Suwan had earlier assaulted his brother-in-law, who had been his guardian since childhood, causing facial injuries that required 12 stitches.

He then attacked monk Saranru and escaped. At present, the police, in collaboration with local administrative officials, are pursuing the suspect.

At 9.30am yesterday, March 27, Wang Chin police received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about Suwan being seen shirtless at Maesin Health Promoting Hospital, approximately 2 kilometres from the crime scene. Police officers promptly apprehended him.

Initially, Suwan admitted to the crime, stating that monk Saranru owed him money, which led to a confrontation and subsequent violence, reported KhaoSod.

