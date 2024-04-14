Songkran celebration turns tragic as stray bullet hits elderly man in Chachoengsao

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A celebration of Songkran took an alarming turn in Chachoengsao province when a stray bullet pierced through the ceiling and struck a 70 year old diabetic man, Somyot, who had previously lost a leg to his illness. The incident, which occurred at 9pm yesterday, April 13, is currently under police investigation as they search for the shooter. Somyot was lying in bed when the bullet hit him under the chin and lodged in the back of his head, causing a serious injury.

Residents in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots during the evening. The elderly man was alone in his rented room when the bullet struck. Somyot’s landlady discovered him after hearing his calls for help and found him bleeding profusely.

Initially, Somyot believed he had been shot in the back of the head, but it was later revealed that the bullet entered underneath his chin. His family quickly provided first aid and transported him to Phutthasothon Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene to gather evidence and found a damaged hot water flask hit by a bullet, but no bullet holes in the ceiling, suggesting the shot came through the ventilation. The head village chief later stated that the bullet had been successfully removed and Somyot’s condition was stable, reported KhaoSod.

The area where the incident occurred was a popular spot for Songkran water play, yet by the time police arrived, the gunman was no longer present. Investigators are waiting to establish the identity of the gunman and the circumstances behind the incident.

