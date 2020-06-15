Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother | The Thaiger

Crime
Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother
A teenage boy allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times because, he told police, he couldn’t live up to her expectations and said he wanted the freedom to make his own decisions without parental scrutiny. The 16 year old boy is charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon. The mother has serious injuries but is in stable condition.
The boy had been living with his 70 year old grandmother in Songkhla until about 2 weeks ago when his 34 year old mother came back from overseas. The boy felt pressure from the mother once she was back, although she never forced him to do anything. He told police he “could not bear living up to her expectations”. Around 3 am Sunday morning, he allegedly blind-folded his mother, gagged her and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife.
When the mother told him she loved him, the boy stopped, ran out of the house and asked his relatives to take him to the Hat Yai Police station. He wrote a note to police admitting to the crime.
“I covered her eyes and mouth, and stabbed her many times in the abdomen. I wanted to take her life.”
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
With the government struggling to find revenue streams for its economic stimulus plans to rebuild an economy battered by Covid-19, Thailand’s justice minister thinks he has an idea to help. He wants authorities to target businesses that launder drug money from the Golden Triangle and has set a target of 1.5 billion baht by August.
The minister says anti-drug forces, both civilian and military, have arrested 125 drug suspects and seized millions of speed pills and manufacturing equipment in northern Thailand. Officials are also expected to freeze around 50 million baht worth of assets related to the arrested traffickers. He says the Golden Triangle, bordering Chiang Rai and northern provinces, is a huge source of drugs and a haven for traffickers. Traffickers launder money there then send it back to drug syndicates in other countries.
The money laundering involves the purchase of precious metal bullion, gold ornaments and construction materials as well as online gambling, which facilitates daily money transfers.
“Officials will look for suspicious businesses that have grown disproportionately in the past few years. The Revenue Department will also support the investigation.”
The justice minister believes intensified action should result in the seizure of at least 1.5 billion baht by August, compared with 700 million baht seized from drug traffickers last year. Just last week, assets valued at 42 million baht were frozen by Chiang Rai police.
Drug syndicates smuggle drugs into Thailand across the border from Myanmar, Cambodia or Laos, then distribute them to Bangkok and other major cities. The Thai and Burmese governments have independently stepped up their anti-narcotics efforts in the Golden Triangle region, mostly with little real effect, other than a parade of weekly photo opportunities with large drug seizures – in truth, a tiny proportion of the drugs that leak through their patrols.
Authorities say the number of drug seizures has risen 1000% in just the past 2 years, a stark indication of the growth in industrial-scale production in the Golden Triangle.
Thailand remains a major trafficking route for opiates and synthetic drugs manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin states, the northeastern states that border China, Laos and Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Police in the southern Surat Thani province now say the death of a Ukrainian woman on Koh Samuiwas either from natural causes or suicide, and have specifically ruled out homicide. Officers found 32 year old Olga Frolova’s phone in her knapsack and suggest that she died while resting in the forest from exhaustion and heat, or at her own hand by suicide. Security footage showed that she walked to the location where body was found after returning a rented motorbike on May 25.
Authorities on Koh Samui have explicitly ruled out murder as the cause of death. The woman’s decomposed body was retrieved from a trench in a forested area on June 7. Police say they’re satisfied that both Frolova’s estranged husband and her new partner, a UK man, had nothing to do with her death.
The chief of police for Surat Thani says the case is closed. He told reporters police now believe Frolova may have taken her own life following a visit to a motorbike rental company on May 25. She appeared to have difficulties paying the bill for the rental, an encounter which was captured on CCTV footage.
The body was first discovered by 47 year old hotel worker Uthen Ruangnon while he was picking mushrooms on June 5. A “foul odour” drew him to the area. He later brought neighbours with him to the scene on June 7, when the alarm was raised.
An investigation of Frolova’s phone and social media usage showed that the Ukrainian often researched suicide and methods of carrying it out. Police also unearthed a long history of treatment for bipolar disorder and two further mood disorders which may have contributed to the woman’s state of mind.
The chief said that the investigating team is still awaiting the final autopsy report, which should be available in a matter of weeks. This is required, in order to classify the cause of death as a health issue or suicide.
SOURCE Thai Examiner
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Despite recent reports, the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee is dismissing a rumour about individuals being fined for posting images of alcoholic drinks on social media. The rumour went viral, with some saying individuals can be fined to up to 50,000 baht for posting images of alcoholic beverages online, or up to 10 times that amount if they’re manufacturers.
2 writers claim they were slapped with 50,000 baht fines for posting photos of craft beer. But the director of the OACC, under the Department of Disease Control, says these are just baseless rumours.
It all began when Facebook group Phoo Borropoek (We Can Choose) warned members that a netizen was fined 50,000 baht last month for posting an image of an alcoholic beverage. The netizen claimed a letter was sent to his address along with personal details. He also claimed he was told to give a statement to law enforcement officials, but did not give details of the alleged uploaded image.
Regardless, the rumour went viral and an online petition campaign was mounted to pressure the Ministry of Public Health to amend Section 32 of the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. According to the law, drinks may not be advertised in a way that directly or indirectly claims benefits or promotes their consumption. The law also states the advertising may not show the product or its packaging.
But the OACC says people who post images of alcoholic drinks and their logos to reflect their lifestyle don’t have worry.
“Individuals who simply post an image of a glass of alcohol with the logo are not violating Section 32.”
The director says that celebrities and entertainers are treated differently, and will be charged for violating Section 32.
“These celebrities have a lot of fans. What they do can influence people directly or indirectly to become interested in what these celebrities consume.”
He also admitted that online advertisements for alcohol products increased during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“Some sellers don’t have a store to sell alcoholic drinks, so these companies and traders turned to the internet as a channel to sell alcohol.”
From March to May, when the sale of alcohol was banned, the OACC received 174 complaints regarding alcohol ads online. The complaints were lodged with the Tobacco and Alcohol Surveillance System online.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
