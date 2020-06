Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash. | The Thaiger

An ATM in southern Thailand turned into a very generous slot machine as lucky customers were getting 10 times the amount they had asked to withdrew. One person withdrew 2,700 baht, but the machine handed out 27,000. Another withdrew 1,200 baht and got 12,000.

Some people filed a report and handed the money immediately over to Ranong police over the weekend. Others may have figured it was their lucky day and pocketed the cash. The Siam Commercial Bank, SCB, is asking people to return the extra cash, or there will be consequences. Police say people can face charges relating to misappropriation with a maximum of 3 years in jail and a fine up to 60,000 baht.

They say they have the CCTV and records of the withdrawals to be able to track down dishonest customers.

The manager of the Ranong SCB says the ATM servicer programmed the machine incorrectly, causing it to dump out 10 times the amount requested.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page