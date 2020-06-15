image
Connect with us

South

Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News
    • follow us in feedly

An ATM in southern Thailand turned into a very generous slot machine as lucky customers were getting 10 times the amount they had asked to withdrew. One person withdrew 2,700 baht, but the machine handed out 27,000. Another withdrew 1,200 baht and got 12,000.

Some people filed a report and handed the money immediately over to Ranong police over the weekend. Others may have figured it was their lucky day and pocketed the cash. The Siam Commercial Bank, SCB, is asking people to return the extra cash, or there will be consequences. Police say people can face charges relating to misappropriation with a maximum of 3 years in jail and a fine up to 60,000 baht.

They say they have the CCTV and records of the withdrawals to be able to track down dishonest customers.

The manager of the Ranong SCB says the ATM servicer programmed the machine incorrectly, causing it to dump out 10 times the amount requested.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Post Today

A teenage boy allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times because, he told police, he couldn’t live up to her expectations and said he wanted the freedom to make his own decisions without parental scrutiny. The 16 year old boy is charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon. The mother has serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The boy had been living with his 70 year old grandmother in Songkhla until about 2 weeks ago when his 34 year old mother came back from overseas. The boy felt pressure from the mother once she was back, although she never forced him to do anything. He told police he “could not bear living up to her expectations”. Around 3 am Sunday morning, he allegedly blind-folded his mother, gagged her and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

When the mother told him she loved him, the boy stopped, ran out of the house and asked his relatives to take him to the Hat Yai Police station. He wrote a note to police admitting to the crime.

“I covered her eyes and mouth, and stabbed her many times in the abdomen. I wanted to take her life.”

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

6 major zoos, 127 national parks to reopen tomorrow in Thailand

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

6 major zoos, 127 national parks to reopen tomorrow in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Travel Triangle

Starting Monday, 6 of Thailand’s major zoos will reopen for visitors free of charge, and 127 of the country’s 155 national parks are also set to open their doors again. The minister of natural resources and environment told a press briefing that Chon Buri’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and the Elephant Nature Park in Surin will reopen on Monday, free of charge until the end of the month.

Some restrictions will still apply: there will be a 2,000 visitor daily limit over the 2 entry periods, 8am-noon and noon-5pm, to shorten visiting times and reduce crowding. Also, visitors must now book tickets by phone or online and, on arrival, they’ll have their temperature taken and be asked to check in with the Thai Chana app.

The minister added that social distancing will be enforced in crowded areas like ticket booths, shuttle buses and food stalls, and hand sanitising gel will be placed around the grounds. The use of air conditioning will also be limited as a precautionary measure.

127 national parks, mostly forest areas, will also reopen, but 28 marine parks will remain closed due to monsoon season. 64 national parks will be completely open while 63 will not open all areas just yet.

“During the 3 months that the 155 parks were closed, we can see how nature revived itself. In the new way of tourism, I’d like to ask for cooperation from visitors. Please do not litter! Over the past 3 months, we haven’t seen any animals die from eating rubbish. If this happens, an animal dying from eating litter, I will close the park right away.”

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in &#8220;cockle war&#8221; | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Cockles – and Thailand’s “cockle wars” – are back in the news this week. Fishermen in the southern Surat Thani province are calling for clearer guidelines on cockle catches, as their conflict with shellfish farmers drags on despite intervention from provincial authorities.

Last Wednesday, a man rode in on his jet ski, firing a gun as some 300 fisherman raided his illegal shellfish farm. Fishermen and cockle farmers have been at odds for a while, with some claiming ownership to parts of the Gulf of Thailand near the Phunphin coast. Legally, they have no leg to stand on.

Pasit Buaklai, a fisherman in Kanchanadit district, says authorities need to clearly define the areas where small-boat fishermen can harvest cockles, also called “hoi kraeng,” aka blood clams. Pasit says he drove his boat from Kanchanadit to Phunphin district to harvest the blood cockles, only to find that he and other fishermen were still blocked by farmers, who defied provincial authorities’ ruling that the sea 5.4 kilometres off the coast is public domain.

In May, hundreds of Surat Thani locals surrounded a police car after hearing reports that officers had demanded a 5 million baht bribe from a local cockle trader. Provincial police quickly suspended the officers and promised a swift and thorough investigation

Cockle farmers have invested millions of baht setting up breeding grounds off the coast, and have erected bamboo fences around the areas they illegally claim, with huts on stilts, to keep out the fishermen, who claim the right to harvest the profitable shellfish in public waters. The conflict reached a new high (low?) Wednesday when investor Santi Nuansaen fired a pistol into the air from his jet ski to drive fishermen away from his cockle farm in Phunphin district waters. He was later charged by police with discharging a firearm in public.

About 200 coastal boats returned to the disputed locations yesterday and today, with both farm owners and authorities keeping a close watch on them. Surat Thani province sent navy personnel, police and defence volunteers into the areas to prevent further conflict.

The chief of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office warned both sides that authorities will not hesitate to take legal action if there is further violence.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending