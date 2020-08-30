Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house | The Thaiger

Crime
Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house
A man in the southern Songkhla province was shot dead at a house on stilts in the middle of Songkhla Lake in the small hours of this morning.
A Singha Nakhon police duty officer says he was informed of the incident at about 3:40am. Officers were sent to the scene to investigate.
Police found the body of the man lying in the house in the middle of the lake, surrounded with baskets for raising fish. He was wearing only a pair of shorts. A gunshot wound was found on the right side of his neck.
The man was identified as 46 year old Pongthep Supavira, from tambon Hua Khao.
Pongsak Supavira, his older brother, told police that last night his brother went out on the lake to fish as usual. He believes Pongthep then went to the lake house to meet some friends.
At about 2:30am, locals in the area heard the sound of a gunshot. They immediately informed police.
Authorities are collecting evidence and looking for 3 men believed to be in the house before the man’s death for questioning. They are treating the case as a homicide
