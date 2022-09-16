Connect with us

Crime

Sneaky secretary stole millions from Thai official over years

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A sneaky secretary managed to steal millions of baht from a Chon Buri official over five years, Thai media reported yesterday. CCTV footage captured 29 year old secretary Sunanta Suebkaew going through her boss’s bedroom and stealing money multiple times over five years. Sunanta’s boss happens to be the mayor of the Nong Mai Daeng sub-district, Tuangthip Phawasutchaikit.

Mayor Tuangthip claims that Sunanta stole a total of over 10 million baht. Tuangthip said she didn’t notice her missing cash for five years, until large amounts of money between 5,000-20,000 baht began mysteriously vanishing. She began to be suspicious of everyone around her, even her daughter, who told her she was being paranoid. 

Tuangthip installed a security camera in her bedroom without telling anyone, and low and behold, her secretary Sunanta was caught stealing on camera. 

An investigation also found that Sunanta had five bank accounts, one of which had over 4 million baht. Her salary was only 12,000 baht a month. 

 Sunanta admitted to the allegations and said that she was motivated by greed. She has been charged with theft and embezzlement. 

Tuangthip said she was happy that Sunanta had been caught, and said that Sunanta was “extremely ungrateful.” 

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Trending