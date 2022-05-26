Connect with us

Economy

Thai PM suggest people only drive for "essential journeys"

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Amidst the global surge in fuel prices impacting Thailand, a spokesman for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is giving drivers some advice. The spokesman, Thanakorn Wangbunkhongchana, said yesterday that Prayut wants to keep prices as low as possible to help people avoid economic hardship. He said Prayut suggests people only use their private vehicles for “essential journeys” since the price of petrol is rising almost every day.

Thanakorn said Prayut is following the fuel price situation now that the school year has begun, and people are driving more to send their children to school. Gasohol currently costs 43.5 baht per litre, Benzene 95 costs 50.9 baht per litre. Diesel costs about 32 baht per litre. The actual retail price on diesel is now more than 40 baht per litre, although the government has been able to cap the price through a subsidy.

The Thaiger topped up with 500 baht of ’91’ rated petrol today at the retail price of 44.07 baht a litre. A year ago it was always available for less than 30 baht a litre. In the past the 500 baht would half fill the tank of The Thager’s small SUV. Now 500 baht barely pushes the needle to one-third full.

As Thailand’s fuel prices climb, workers are struggling. Some delivery drivers are saying the country’s attempts at subsidies aren’t helping them much. One motorcycle taxi driver told Thai PBS World that, even though the government offers a 250 baht discount per month on benzene or gasohol, it’s not worth it when he has to travel a long distance for it.

The driver added that not many petrol stations have joined the scheme. Deputy Director-General of the Department of Energy Business Patteera Saipratumtip said that by May 20, about 1,000 gas stations had joined the “Win Save” discount program.

The rising fuel prices, globally, are another challenge for Thailand’s recovering tourism industry with the price of flights, into and around Thailand, steadily rising as well. And the government is now both encouraging locals to travel more to help the ailing tourist industry whilst also, now, suggesting they limit their trips to “essential journeys”.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Ivo_Shandor
    2022-05-26 17:27
    Quote Benzene 95 Seriously, are you capable of a minimum of proofreading?
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-05-26 17:58
    These gas prices here are about the same as a gallon of gas in the USA. This bozo and his minions have no comprehension of suffering from not enough money.
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-26 19:58
    "And the government is now both encouraging locals to travel more to help the ailing tourist industry whilst also, now, suggesting they limit their trips to "essential journeys"." 😂😂😂
    image
    Cabra
    2022-05-26 20:21
    "Sometimes the poor are praised for being thrifty. But to recommend thrift to the poor is both grotesque and insulting. It is like advising a man who is starving to eat less." -- Oscar Wilde
    image
    Poolie
    2022-05-26 20:30
    Wasn't Oscar Wilde the bloke who got banged up in Reading nick and then incarcerated in Paris?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

