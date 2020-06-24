Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today

Russia is celebrating Victory Day today after postponing it for over one month. The national holiday parade in Moscow celebrates the former Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, where over 20 million lost their lives.

The parade, named the 1945 USS victory parade, kicked off at 10 am this morning and is especially significant as critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin may use it to invoke patriotism for the upcoming vote on constitutional changes next week. However, the changes, almost indefinitely secure his position until after 2024.

The event will feature around 13,000 troops, 234 armoured vehicles and 75 conventional travel passenger aircraft who have reportedly been practising for weeks.

Those participating in the parade, which includes units from most of the former Soviet republics, China, Mongolia and Serbia, have undergone quarantine-preventing them from speaking with those not involved.

Technically mass gatherings in Moscow are still prohibited and a steadfast number of new Covid-19 cases are still registered every day-over 1,000 have been documented on Tuesday, the eve of the parade.

Russia’s “hero cities” which participated in the more extreme fights against the Nazis in the Soviet “Great Patriotic War” will hold military parades.

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus are expected to participate this year, but few other leaders in Europe will participate after the coronavirus caused the parade to be rescheduled from May 9.

