196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder | The Thaiger

North East
196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder
Local officials have seized 196 kilograms of compressed marijuana from the Mekong riverbank in Wan Yai district, Mukdahan, north east Thailand. Residents in tambon Pong Kham reported to the local authorities and Wan Yai district chief Pitinat Nithisthani, after seeing seven mysterious black plastic bags on the bank of the Mekong River near Ban Song Khon.
The district chief, accompanied by Wan Yai police chief Pol Col Panakot Hansa, and other district officials, went to the reported spot to investigate further. They found 7 dried bars of marijuana, placed in black plastic bags altogether weighing about 196 kilograms, with a street value of about 400,000 baht.
The drugs were believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong River during the middle of the night and left on the river bank to be picked up by couriers.
The marijuana was then brought to Wan Yai police station for further legal procedures, allegedly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
Police in Chon Buri province are hunting a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife and her sister to death in the central province’s Panthong District yesterday. Panthong police were notified of the incident, at a shrimp fishing pond on Panthong-Baankhao Road, at 6:30pm.
Police arriving at the pond and adjacent home found it locked. They broke the bedroom door to find the bodies of 53 year old Duangkamon Jampa, the wife of the prime suspect, and her sister, identified only as “Kung.” Both had multiple stab wounds.
Police believe that they were dead at least two days before their bodies were found.
The prime suspect’s daughter, 21 year old Supicha Tankim, told police her father, 52 year old Sing Tankim, had operated the shrimp fishing pond with her step mother, Duangkamon.
She told reporters that for the last two days she had been unable to contact her father by phone. She came to the shop to find the door locked and, notising a foul smell, she called police.
Her father had also left a farewell letter to his daughter in the room. Police are hunting for the suspect. This is the second domestic murder in a single day in Chon Buri. Also yesterday, a husband allegedly shot his wife to death in Pattaya in a jealous rage.
Police of the Bang Lamung district were notified of the incident at a house in Takean Tia at 1:30pm.
Police, emergency and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of 50 year old Sunan Saptasaewee in a bedroom. A bullet wound was found in her skull. Police believe she was dead for at least 10 hours before her body was discovered.
Witnesses told police that Sunan and her husband, identified only as “Sutin,” argued about allegations of cheating. They say Sutin shot Sunan before speeding away.
Pattaya police are hunting Sutin for legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.
Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.
The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.
While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.
He faces multiple charges of theft.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.
The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.
Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.
Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.
Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.
Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
