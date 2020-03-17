image
image
Connect with us

North East

196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Churoj Triprapakorn
    • follow us in feedly

Local officials have seized 196 kilograms of compressed marijuana from the Mekong riverbank in Wan Yai district, Mukdahan, north east Thailand. Residents in tambon Pong Kham reported to the local authorities and Wan Yai district chief Pitinat Nithisthani, after seeing seven mysterious black plastic bags on the bank of the Mekong River near Ban Song Khon.

The district chief, accompanied by Wan Yai police chief Pol Col Panakot Hansa, and other district officials, went to the reported spot to investigate further. They found 7 dried bars of marijuana, placed in black plastic bags altogether weighing about 196 kilograms, with a street value of about 400,000 baht.

The drugs were believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong River during the middle of the night and left on the river bank to be picked up by couriers.

The marijuana was then brought to Wan Yai police station for further legal procedures, allegedly.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - The Pattaya News

Police in Chon Buri province are hunting a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife and her sister to death in the central province’s Panthong District yesterday. Panthong police were notified of the incident, at a shrimp fishing pond on Panthong-Baankhao Road, at 6:30pm.

Police arriving at the pond and adjacent home found it locked. They broke the bedroom door to find the bodies of 53 year old Duangkamon Jampa, the wife of the prime suspect, and her sister, identified only as “Kung.” Both had multiple stab wounds.

Police believe that they were dead at least two days before their bodies were found.

The prime suspect’s daughter, 21 year old Supicha Tankim, told police her father, 52 year old Sing Tankim, had operated the shrimp fishing pond with her step mother, Duangkamon.

She told reporters that for the last two days she had been unable to contact her father by phone. She came to the shop to find the door locked and, notising a foul smell, she called police.

Her father had also left a farewell letter to his daughter in the room. Police are hunting for the suspect. This is the second domestic murder in a single day in Chon Buri. Also yesterday, a husband allegedly shot his wife to death in Pattaya in a jealous rage.

Police of the Bang Lamung district were notified of the incident at a house in Takean Tia at 1:30pm.

Police, emergency and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of 50 year old Sunan Saptasaewee in a bedroom. A bullet wound was found in her skull. Police believe she was dead for at least 10 hours before her body was discovered.

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day | News by The Thaiger

Witnesses told police that Sunan and her husband, identified only as “Sutin,” argued about allegations of cheating. They say Sutin shot Sunan before speeding away.

Pattaya police are hunting Sutin for legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.

Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.

The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.

Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested | News by The Thaiger

While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.

He faces multiple charges of theft.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A body was discovered in an oil drum in a Chiang Rai reservoir - Chiang Rai Times

Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.

The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.

Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.

Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.

Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending