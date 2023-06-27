Police nab 2 more members of notorious loan shark and abduction gang

Picture courtesy of เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand Facebook

Two more gangsters associated with notorious loan sharking and drugged abduction practices across three Thai provinces have been apprehended. The suspects, both denying the charges so far, were apprehended at a regional court and reputable hotel. One individual confessed at around 9am today.

Police led by Lieutenant Colonel Montri Thedkhan ordered the apprehension of the individuals. With assistance from regional police in Yala province, they managed to arrest 31 year old Ibroheng, and 38 year old Anurak. These individuals were accused of jointly restraining and detaining victims to extort ransoms, causing victims harm, and torturing others, violating the penal code.

Ibroheng was arrested in front of the Yala Provincial Court while Anurak was caught in front of a hotel in Yala City. This string of arrests came as a consequence of an operation launched on June 25. Dubbed ‘Khon Kaen Nara hunting closure of brutal ransom gang account,’ the operation was aimed at apprehending the suspects operating in Yala, Narathiwat, and Khon Kaen provinces on behalf of northeastern drug traffickers to abduct and extort ransoms from drug debtors, reported KhaoSod.

The initial operation resulted in the capture of five individuals, which expanded to include Ibroheng and Anurak, who played crucial roles in holding the victims captive and torturing them. After gathering evidence and talking to witnesses, they finally managed to capture the two.

On questioning, Ibroheng denied all the charges, while Anurak confessed to his crimes. They have been handed over to the investigation officer responsible for further legal proceedings.

Two days ago, led by the Crime Suppression Division’s (CSD) special weapons and tactics unit, four suspected gang members involved in kidnapping cases were taken into custody across southern and northeastern Thailand.

Beginning at 6am, a significant deployment of 80 members from the Hanuman taskforce initiated raids on eight distinct locations. These included three in Yala, four in Narathiwat, and one in Khon Kaen. To read more click HERE.