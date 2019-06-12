45 year old British man found dead at Koh Chang luxury hotel | The Thaiger

Thailand
45 year old British man found dead at Koh Chang luxury hotel
PHOTO: Tourist Police Bureau
A British man has been found dead in front of his hotel room on Koh Chang. Koh Chang is in Thailand’s far east, off the coast of Trat.
The 45 year old tourist died near a swimming pool at the Sea View Koh Chang Hotel, according to tourist police.
Police say the man was lying in front of his room since early this morning. A maid found the man and checked for a pulse. She alerted the hotel management who contacted the Koh Chang police. The Police then notified the local Tourist Police.
They determined the man had been dead for a few hours. Police say there were no signs of a struggle but found over-the-counter medication in his room.
His body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem. The British Embassy has been contacted.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
Poll shows most respondents don’t believe Future Forward bribe claims
PHOTO: prachatai.com
More than 53% of respondents to a recent poll don’t believe the claim that the Future Forward party made in the days before last week’s parliametrary vote for the PM, that they had been offered millions of baht for their supporting votes.
At the time some Future Forward Ps went public claims they were offered amounts as high as 120 million baht each if they voted for General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM in last Wednesday’s vote.
The NIDA poll (National Institute of Development Administration) surveyed 1,262 people aged 18 and over on June 10 and asked respondents if they believed that someone had tried to bribe Future Forward party MPs.
The poll shows 53.3% of respondents don’t believe the Future Forward party’s claim, whereas 21.7% believe the claim was true, but that the 120 million baht figure was inflated. However, 15.2% of those sampled believe the 120 million baht claim was possible because of the political uncertainty at the time the vote for the PM.
The poll also shows 77.3% want the Future Forward party to produce evidence to support the claims, so legal action may be taken against those who offered the bribe.
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Politics
Prayut sworn in as 29th Thai PM. Cabinet appointments remain unresolved.
PHOTOS: The Nation
Prayut Chan-o-cha was sworn in as the 29th Thai Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House yesterday. Key points…
• PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has received royal endorsement as the new prime minister in a ceremony at Government House, a week after winning a vote in Parliament.
• The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the pro-junta coalition and other parliamentary representatives from other parties, with one notable exception, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit.
• Prayut expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the King and promised to maintain high ethical standards and work to serve the public.
• The PM says that the issue of cabinet portfolios had not been discussed yesterday but reiterated that he would have the final say on the composition of his Cabinet.
Earlier yesterday, at a weekly press briefing, Prayut said the discussions on ministerial positions must take into account the appropriateness of the candidates as well as public interest.
“Now we are the elected government, with elected MPs from different parties. We are the government of all Thai people. The policies to be implemented must match the budget in the best interest of the public. It will be decided soon.”
Responding to concerns about the impact of Article 44 on different issues, Prayut tried to reassure the public not to be worried, saying everything would be sorted out before the new government takes office.
Until the new government is sworn in, the acting government will continue to have full authority to carry out the workings of a government.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
45 year old British man found dead at Koh Chang luxury hotel
Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting
Poll shows most respondents don’t believe Future Forward bribe claims
Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’
Malaysian gay sex video scandal – Cabinet Minister named
Phuket Town – the UNESCO City of Gastronomy reveals some secrets
Three ladyboys arrested over thefts from Indian tourists in Pattaya
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by ‘win’ driver
Melbourne named as first non-US city to be an Uber flying-taxi testbed
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
UPDATE: German tourist found dead in Krabi hotel room
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket
Prayut sworn in as 29th Thai PM. Cabinet appointments remain unresolved.
Huawei running 5G testbeds in Thailand
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Food Scene12 hours ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Travel3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
-
Crime1 day ago
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
-
Hot News3 days ago
Democrats decide today if they’ll walk away from Palang Pracharat coalition
-
News2 days ago
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
-
Environment2 days ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Hot News2 days ago
Democrats say, as far as they’re concerned, nothing has changed