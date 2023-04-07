Police find remains in South Thailand believed to be missing official

Authorities use an excavator to dig into a heap of soil near a house in Pattani on Thursday. A motorcycle of a missing local official was found. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat, Bangkok Post)

Police and paramilitary rangers found human remains in South Thailand yesterday morning, which are believed to be those of a missing local official.

The authorities found the bones on a cliff in Moo 6 village of Sri Sakhorn district in Pattani province. Along with the bones, they found the ID card of the chief of the Tambon Don Administrative Organisation, 67 year old Suthee Wayeng, who was last seen on August 30 last year.

On that date, Suthee left home on his motorcycle to check a tap water plant in the Don sub-district of the Panare district. At his house was his wife, a retired public school teacher on regular dialysis, his unemployed daughter and his son-in-law, who works as a labourer.

Yesterday, the team of police and rangers also went to a house about 20 metres from the tap water plant and discovered Suthee’s motorcycle, which had been crushed and buried under soil, near the place. The officials took the house owner to a military camp for interrogation, Bangkok Post reported.

Investigators suspect that eight people were behind Suthee’s disappearance, according to sources.

Forensic police have yet to conduct DNA tests on the bones to confirm their identity.

This news comes after another body was found in southern Thailand last month.

