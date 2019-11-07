Police arrest dangerous Phuket robber | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Patong Police

A 24 year old, wanted for a theft and robbery, including robbing hotel staff in Phuket Town at knifepoint, is now in custody following a Wednesday night arrest.

Phuket News reports that Provincial and Phuket City Police arrested Chanchai Chaona at a motorbike repair shop in Patong on Wednesday. He was wanted for two separate charges of theft and robbery, according to police.

Chanchai allegedly stole a mobile phone at a bar in Patong’s Soi Paradise, later robbing a hotel staffer at Phuket Town inn, threatening the staffer with a knife and making off with a mobile phone and a watch.

Two arrest warrants were issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on November 5. Chanchai was escorted to Patong Police Station and charged.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

The pickup truck used by three drug defendants, who attacked police and escaped from a Pattaya Court, has been located and seized in Chon Buri. Police have arrested two people suspected of helping the three escapees. The Isuzu truck was silver\white in colour, not bronze as originally reported.

Police found the truck at an industrial park near the home of Noi Nilthes, one of the three prisoners. A security guard at the park says a man aged about 30 parked the truck and placed a large steel cutting tool inside, then rode off on a motorcycle driven by a woman.

The other fugitives are 39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit. Police say an accomplice picked up the three in another vehicle. From Pattaya it would be easy for them to try to sneak out of the country and police are watching possible escape routes.

Detectives are also seeking people who might have helped them in their escape, and have detained two suspects. The couple, identified only as ‘Max’ and ‘Orn’, left the truck in the industrial park with the keys inside. No more details have been revealed at this stage and the investigation remains fluid.

The Pattaya Court and police are investigating how the fugitives were able to get hold of the knife and gun used in their escape. A police captain was stabbed and a warning shot was fired to clear the way for the fugitives. The officer remains in intensive care but is expected to recover.

The American Helmus and his wife are charged with possessing a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a gun. The other suspect, Noi, is charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and a gun. The appearance in court was followed by the dramatic escape.

Police say the three now face five more charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of weapons. They warn that the suspects are considered armed and very dangerous and the public should not approach them but rather call the police if they are spotted.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

PHOTO: INN News

Police have arrested a man for using stolen credit card information for an online shopping spree, with a final bill of over 500,000 baht. 35 year old Jirat Siriwattanakul used to work at hotels in Chiang Mai and Phetchaburi Provinces before getting into online shopping, with other people’s money.

Jirat is charged with impersonation and using another person’s bank card without consent. A victim filed a complaint after the suspect used his card data for an online shopping spree. Police traced the purchases to Jirat and he was arrested 5 days later.

Jirat previously worked as head of reception at hotels Chiang Mai and Petchaburi. The work allowed him access to customers’ personal data and to all the hotels in the system, to confirm payments and bookings.

Jirat could access the data even when he wasn’t at the hotel. Information included customers’ full names, ID number, passport number, birthday, credit card and phone numbers, email address and more, depending on the information used to book and pay.

Jirat would choose a card and call the issuing bank, pretending to be the cardholder. He could answer all security questions because he had the information. He would then change the credit card’s contact number so when he made an online purchase the notification would go to his phone instead of the cardholder’s.

He bought eight iPhones, gold bars, and other items worth about 500,000 baht. At the time of the arrest, officers searched his room and found the ID card of the victim who filed the report, a phone with many customers’ personal information and a collection of data from more than 50 credit cards.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Three prisoners, one of whom is American, and all of whom are described as armed and highly dangerous, remain on the loose after a daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom yesterday.

The Pattaya News reports that the prisoners are Thai nationals Mr Noi Ton Nintet and Ms Sirinapha Wisetrit, along with American national Mr Bart Allen Helmus, who is understood to be married to Ms Wisetrit.

All three were being tried over drugs charges when they managed to escape from Pattaya Provincial court yesterday afternoon by stabbing one police officer and threatening others with a gun.

They made their getaway in an Izuzu pick-up truck that was waiting for them. No information is currently known regarding the registration of the truck or the owner’s details, or how the prisoners managed to get hold of the weapons to make their escape.

Police checkpoints have been set up throughout the Chonburi area, with alerts issued to the US Embassy and Immigration checkpoints at all borders within reach of Pattaya. Police believe the three prisoners are still in the Pattaya area, laying low until they have an opportunity to flee further.

The public have been warned that the escaped prisoners are armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any sighting should be reported immediately to police.

See earlier story HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

