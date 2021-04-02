image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank

Thaiger

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี

In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.

Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.

Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.

Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.

สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน

ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…

Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Crime

Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large

Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 1, 2021

By

Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ I Am Khonkaen

A gunman shot and killed 2 young men last night in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Both 18 year old Korkiat Chanasri and 23 year old Theerayuth Faithee were shot in the head.

Witnesses say they saw a man talking with the 2 victims. They heard a gunshot and Korkiat collapsed. Theerayuth tried to flee, but he was also shot. Korkiat was dead when police arrived while Theerayuth was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating and are searching for the shooter. Officers say Theerayuth had a criminal record involving theft and drug charges, and suspect a possible motive for the shooting could be related to drug dealing or failure to pay off a debt.

คืบหน้าฆาตกรรม 2 ศพ ที่ บ้าน โคก อ.โคกโพธิ์ชัย จ.ขอนแก่น ตำรวจเร่งตามตัวผู้ต้องสงสัยมาสอบสวน พร้อมตั้งปมสังหารไว้ 3…

Posted by I Am Khonkaen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO

Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 1, 2021

By

Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO | Thaiger
Screenshot

A man found a live hand grenade under a tree in Pattaya area forest yesterday while he was searching in the woods for termites to later feed to his pet fish. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team say the M26 hand grenade is very dangerous and can still explode.

51 year old Su Supayut told Pattaya News reporters that fled the area when he saw the grenade and quickly called the police.

“I was searching for termites for my Betta fish before I found this grenade. I ran away before calling the police.”

Police do not know where the military-grade explosive came from and are still investigating.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn

Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 1, 2021

By

April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn | Thaiger
Photo by Marco Verch Professional for flickr

April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes are not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could land you in Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.

Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.

On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act.

The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine.

Recently, police have been cracking down on misleading posts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the political protests in Thailand, especially posts that incite public agitation. The TCSD warns not to share April Fool’s jokes related to Covid-19 because it “incites panic.”

False or misleading posts that pose a threat to national security, stir up public agitation or may cause damage to others are prohibited under the Computer Crime Act which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

April Fool's jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Phuket News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism4 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending