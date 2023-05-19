Pattaya officials sign MOU for new welfare system for homeless

Pattaya officials sign MOU, photo by Pattaya Tourist Police.

Pattaya officials are pushing on in the struggle to deal with the city’s homelessness issues.

In their latest move, Pattaya officials signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Laem Chabang Municipality officials yesterday to develop an effective welfare system for homeless individuals and beggars in the region.

According to Pattaya officials, a survey conducted in 2019 revealed that there were approximately 2,721 homeless individuals across Thailand. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness, ranging from 3,500 to 4,000 people.

Recognising the urgent need to address this issue, Pattaya authorities partnered with Laem Chabang Municipality officials to take proactive measures. Yesterday, they officially signed an MOU to collaborate on the development and implementation of an effective welfare program targeting homeless individuals and beggars.

The primary objectives of this collaborative effort are to ensure that these vulnerable people have access to essential healthcare services, improve their social dignity, and foster positive societal attitudes toward them.

To kick-start the process, research will be conducted to determine the precise homeless population in the Chon Buri region. The findings from this research will be used to create plans and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for homeless people and beggars, The Pattaya News reported.

By joining forces and pooling resources, Pattaya authorities and Laem Chabang Municipality officials are taking the next step towards addressing the pressing issue of homelessness. Through this collaborative effort, it is hoped that positive change will be achieved, creating a more compassionate community for all residents of Pattaya and beyond.

Last year, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security initiated cooperative programmes with 29 municipalities to support social welfare management, providing care and rehabilitation. However, despite the MOU signed at that time, there has been no observable improvement in Pattaya’s homelessness situation. Will the new MOU finally make an impact on Pattaya’s challenging issues with homelessness? Let’s hope it does.