New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK | The Thaiger

World
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
A new strain of Covid-19 quickly spreading in southern England has prompted a number of countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom while other nations are mulling similar restrictions.
The new coronavirus variant is said to spread more quickly than others. British PM Boris Johnson placed London and southeastern England on a Tier 4 lockdown. He announced that both Christmas shopping and holiday gatherings are cancelled. Yesterday, the UK reported a record high of daily Covid-19 cases with 35,928 new cases.
“The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus… It appears to spread more easily and may be up to 70% more transmissible than the earlier strain… This is now spreading very fast. It is with a very heavy heart that I say we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”
So far, Thailand has not announced travel restrictions from the UK. All international arrivals still must go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine before travelling in Thailand.
Here’s some of the countries that have set travel restrictions on UK travellers so far.
Canada, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Switzerland.
- Canada is banning passenger travel from the UK for at least 72 hours.
- Argentina, Chile and Colombia have suspended direct flights from the UK.
- France is suspending travel from the UK for 48 hours while officials come up with a plan.
- Germany banned all flights from Britain except for cargo flights.
- The Netherlands banned flights from the UK for the rest of the year.
- Ireland issued a 48 hour flight ban.
- Italy announced flights from the UK would be banned until January 6.
- Belgium announced a 24 hour travel ban from the UK as a “precautionary measure.”
SOURCES: CNN | Associated PressKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Technology
US cybersecurity agency alleges Russian hacking campaign
A cyberattack, which was first identified when US government agencies were targeted, has also been aimed at cyber targets worldwide, raising fears about global computer security.
Microsoft has already announced that it’s notified more than 40 large customers hit by the malware which allegedly originated from hackers linked to the Russian government. The malware has been allowing attackers unfettered access to a range of government and private networks.
As of yesterday, 80% of the attacks were in the US although Microsoft has already identified attacks in 7 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Spain, Britain, Israel and the UAE. But the list continues to grow. The White House has made no comment about the current situation.
Brad Smith, Microsoft’s chief legal counsel, said the company had uncovered 40 customers, including government agencies, thinktanks, NGOs and IT companies, who were “targeted more precisely and compromised” after the hackers had gained initial access earlier this year.
“It’s certain that the number and location of victims will keep growing. This is not espionage as usual, even in the digital age. Instead, it represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the US and the world.”
The attack appears to have started when an updated popular IT network management tool named as ‘Orion’, made by SolarWinds, was compromised from March this year. Around 18,000 customers installed the compromised update, many of who were working for US government agencies.
Hackers reportedly installed malware on software used by the US Treasury Department and the Commerce Department, allowing them to view internal email traffic.
Of these, at least 40 were then selected by the attackers for further exploitation, including the US Treasury and Department of Commerce, where emails are thought to have been read, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Microsoft announced that it had been able to trace some of the impact of the SolarWinds attack because it has been brought in by clients to assist using its in-house antivirus software. MicroSoft has admitted it had fallen victim to the attack, although “it no evidence of access to production services or customer data”.
The US National Security Agency has called for increased vigilance to prevent unauthorised access to key military and civilian networks.
In a statement from the NSA… “The recent SolarWinds Orion code compromise is one serious example of how on-premises systems can be compromised, leading to abuse of federated authentication and malicious cloud access.”
Analysts have said the attacks pose threats to national security by infiltrating key government systems, while also creating risks for key infrastructure controls for systems such as electric power grids and other utilities.
The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber security admits that the full scope of the attack “is not yet known”, with most local government and private sector systems “at grave risk.”
Although federal authorities have so far traced the attack’s launch back to March, it remains unclear just how long alleged operatives could have been tinkering inside some of the US government’s most critical agencies, including the departments of State, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency say it hasn’t identified who was behind the malware attack but private security companies pointed a finger at hackers linked to the Russian government.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also suggested involvement by Moscow on Monday, saying the Russian government had made repeated attempts to breach US government networks.
Meanwhile President-elect Joe Biden said he had “great concern” over the computer breach while Utah Senator Mitt Romney slammed what he called “inexcusable silence” from the White House.
Shares of Microsoft were down 0.36% at $218.63 in trading yesterday. Shares of SolarWinds were down 0.45% at $17.52.
Microsoft has also released a statement HERE.
SOURCES: The Guardian | The Verge | MicrosoftKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sydney Covid outbreak sparks border clampdowns in other Australian states
A spate of Covid-19 cases on Sydney’s northern beaches has prompted other Australian states to impose strict restrictions on arrivals from the region. With 28 new cases confirmed along the city’s northern beaches, and fears that number will grow, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is calling for vigilance.
“Everyone in greater Sydney needs to be on high alert.”
Thai PBS World reports that officials are concerned cases may have spread to other parts of the city. New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says authorities are still trying to determine the source of the outbreak, as she urged around a quarter of a million residents in the affected areas to remain at home for 3 days.
“My anxiety is we have not found the direct transmission route and we cannot be sure we have blocked the transmission line.”
Holiday travel plans have been upended for countless people, with many rushing to Sydney airport in an attempt to flee the state. But the states of Queensland, Victoria and the Northern Territory now require arrivals who have been on Sydney’s northern beaches to quarantine for 14 days, while Western Australia requires this of anyone arriving from any part of NSW.
Meanwhile, the island state of Tasmania has shut its borders to anyone who has been on Sydney’s northern beaches since December 11, while Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk advises them not to try coming to the Sunshine State.
“My message very clearly is that if people are from the northern beaches of New South Wales, it would be well advised for them to stay in the northern beaches and not travel to Queensland.”
Australia has been here before, with the southern state of Victoria entering a state of emergency in August and Melbourne residents enduring a 112-day lockdown after a spike in Covid-19 cases. Last month, South Australia also found itself in a strict lockdown in an attempt to contain a cluster of infections. That lockdown ended early when it was revealed an infected pizza parlour worker lied about how he contracted the virus.
The latest developments in New South Wales cast doubt on Australian hopes of a quick economic recovery, as well as coming as a blow to domestic carriers such as Qantas and Virgin Australia. Australia has now recorded over 28,000 Covid-19 cases, with 908 deaths.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
China’s Moon probe successfully returns to Earth this morning | VIDEO
China’s Chang’e-5 mission has arrived safely back on Earth after a successful 3 week mission to the Moon, collecting rocks and soil from the surface, and then retuning. It’s the first time since the 1970s a space mission like this has been completed. China becomes only the 3rd country in the world to successfully collect rocks from the moon.
The mission was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island of Hainan (in the South China Sea) on November 24 using one of China’s Long March 5 rockets to propel the Moon probe on its way.
Very early this morning, the capsule landed in Siziwang Banner, north of China’s Inner Mongolia, according to China’s National Space Administration.
SCREENSHOT: China’s National Space Administration
Chang’e-5 was named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon. The Chinese have already announced their intention to plan for an eventual inhabited Moon base and an orbiting space station of their own.
The US and the, then, Soviet Union, both launched Moon missions in the 1960s and 70s – the US the only manned missions to the Moon, the first of six missions in July 1969.
In the US Apollo program 12 astronauts over 6 flights from 1969 to 1972, brought back 382 kilograms of moon rock and soil.
The Soviet Union deployed 3 successful unmanned return missions in the 1970s. The last mission, the Luna 24, brought back 170.1 grams of samples in 1976.
On Tuesday this week Thai Government minister Anek Laothamatas announced that Thailand will have built and launched a spacecraft that will orbit and explore the moon within 7 years. The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation was speaking at a press conference at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, where an update on Covid-19 vaccines was being delivered to the media.
“The project will forever change the whole perspective of Thai people that Thailand is no longer a developing country but is a country with a future, opportunity, and hope.”
The announcement of a Thai Moon mission has been largely scoffed in social media with an often asked question…. “why?”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
Bangkok’s commercial property market struggles through 2020
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon
Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020
Thailand downplays UN criticism over imposing Lèse Majesté law
Netizens demand Minister of Public Health to resign after Covid surge
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Want to come to Thailand? Special Tourist Visa open to visitors “around the world”
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Thai Protesters Vs Thai Government, the latest situation
Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear
Thai Covid-19 experimental vaccine to proceed to human testing from April 2021
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3
Trending
- Opinion1 day ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Economy3 days ago
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to ease travel restrictions for some countries
- Central Thailand23 hours ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok1 day ago
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
indisPC
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:30 pm
On average, two new SARS2 mutations are found every month.
There are three possible outcomes from these mutations:
1) The virus mutates into a more deadly form
2) The virulence stays the same
3) The virus mutates into a weaker form
Scientifically speaking, scenario 3 is the most likely. Viruses are most successful when they don’t harm their hosts. They’re also more likely to accumulate deleterious mutations over time because genetic recombination in viruses is rare.
But which of these 3 scenarios do you think the media will focus on more? I’ll give you a hint: scenario 3 will be widely censored.