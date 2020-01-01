Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign | The Thaiger

Crime
Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign
PHOTO: 200 drink-drivers ended up in court after being arrested on NY Eve – INN News
More than 400 people have been arrested for drink-driving in the northeastern province of Kalasin alone over the holiday period. This, an appalling result during the first four of Thailand’s “7 Dangerous Days” safety campaign over the Christmas/New Year holidays.
The drivers were caught at traffic checkpoints across the province, mainly at night. A judge for the Kalasin Court said that between December 27 and 30, at least 100 drivers have been sent to the court each day, but on the morning of New Year’s Eve, the record was broken when over 200 were sent to the Court for prosecution. Many wait in jail for relatives to come to pay their fines before they can be released (follow-up story “Overcroding in Kalasin prisons”).
Across the nation, police have checked 169,772 vehicles, of which 17,523 drivers have been prosecuted. Some 315 motorbikes and 58 cars have been seized. Drivers are fined according to their blood alcohol level and the type of vehicle they were driving. Most receive a fine of between 2500 – 5000 baht. Those with no relatives or resources to pay their fine are automatically sent to prison.
Most drink drivers admit to their crimes, according to the Kalasin judge, who revealed that most have never been arrested before.
“Drinkers who have been arrested learn their lesson after being fined or imprisoned. Drink-driving can attract a fine of 10,000 – 20,000 baht, and imprisonment up to a year, or both.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
EssilorLuxottica has reported a 213 million US$ (6.3 billion baht) fraud in on of its plants in Thailand. EssilorLuxottica is a French-Italian multinational corporation based in Paris with subsidiaries and manufacturers around the world.
Essilor Luxottica, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, has announced that its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent fund transfers in one of its plants in Thailand. Elissor has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
Essilor International says it has filed complaints in Thailand and “mobilied all available internal and external resources to put an immediate end to these fraudulent activities and implement remedial actions.”
The employees of Essilor International, already known to date to be associated with the fraudulent activities have been terminated. The company also says it is carrying out comprehensive investigations and is taking all possible actions to recover the misappropriated funds “in order to mitigate the impact on the Group”.
The Board says that additional internal controls have been put in place at Essilor International worldwide in order to strengthen existing security processes.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
“The financial impact is estimated to be of a maximum of Euro 190 million before insurance, pending legal actions and anticipated recovery of further funds currently frozen on various bank accounts. It will be recorded in the operating result of 2019 and will be treated as an adjusted item.
The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
Crime
Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya
Police have arrested a man who they believe has trafficked at least 200 Rohingya refugees into Thailand on their way to Malaysia.
56 year old Charin Chuenchom was arrested over the weekend at a house in Ratchaburi, east of Bangkok. Chanin consequently confessed and was handed over to authorities for prosecution
The Rohingya are a stateless, mainly Muslim ethnic group living in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. They are not permitted to hold Burmese citizenship and have faced historical persecution culminating in the August 2017 attacks on them by the Burmese army (Tatmadaw). There were an estimated 1 million Rohingya in Myanmar before the 2016–17 crisis in which many fled, many by sea and others as refugees crossing the northern border into Bangladesh.
Thailand does not recognise Rohingya as refugees and in the past has arrested, detained and deported them back to Myanmar.
In 2013 the UN described the Rohingya as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, comparing their conditions to apartheid and accusing the Tatmadaw of “genocide”.
Police believe Chanin was a key player in a human trafficking gang, including a former railway policeman, illegally moving Rohingya people out of Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia. The Bangkok Post reports that they charged each migrant 12,000 baht for ‘safe’ passage to Malaysia.
“We believe the gang have smuggled Rohingya people into Thailand more than 20 times, with 10-15 people each time, and collected more than 4 million baht,” police told Bangkok Post.
Authorities arrested 14 Rohingya migrants and two Thai smugglers on a train in Nakhon Si Thammarat in January last year. They suspect Chanin used stolen identities to buy their train tickets. He’s been charged with smuggling migrants and human trafficking.
The train was headed for the Thai-Malaysian border. The migrants were extremely hungry as they had no food and only a little drinking water.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A 42 year old Thai man has been arrested, not far from the same Pattaya checkpoint where a 26 year old man was earlier arrested with a live grenade. Police responded to a complaint that someone was firing a gun on Soi Bun Bunkaram 5 around midnight on December 29.
Officers, and a reporter from The Pattaya News, found 42 year old Sanya Chakkeaw behind the wheel of a pickup truck which was idling but parked at the time.
The suspect was acting suspiciously, so police inspected the truck and discovered a pistol hidden under the drivers seat.
Chakkeaw admitted the weapon was his but didn’t admit to firing it. He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and remains in police custody. Mr. Chakkeaw does not have a license to own a firearm, according to police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
